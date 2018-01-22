Cliftonville announce signing of double-winning Dundalk defender

SHANE GRIMES HAS found a new club after being released by Dundalk following the end of the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old full-back has signed a deal with Belfast side Cliftonville, who are currently in fourth place in Northern Ireland’s Premiership.

He was let go by Dundalk after being part of a squad that won every major honour in the domestic game in the Republic of Ireland in his second spell with his hometown club.

Grimes came through the ranks at Oriel Park and made his senior debut in 2005. He went on to have spells with Monaghan United and Drogheda United before returning for a second stint at Dundalk for the 2015 season.

Used mostly in a back-up role by Stephen Kenny, Grimes was part of the Lilywhites’ squad that won a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2015, before retaining their league title in 2016 and embarking upon an unprecedentedly successful European run.

He started at left-back when Dundalk defeated Shamrock Rovers back in September to win the EA Sports Cup. Grimes’ final appearance for the club was in October’s league defeat to Bohemians.

He follows in the footsteps of 22-year-old midfielder Conor McDonald, who also left Dundalk to join Cliftonville last month.