Carrickshock relegated in Kilkenny, while Kilmurry-Ibrickane dethroned in Clare

ENNISTYMON ARE INTO the first Clare SFC final in their history after a stunning one-point win over three-in-a-row chasing Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

File photo of Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Darren Hickey Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Ennistymon advanced on a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-11 and they’ll meet the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Cratloe and St Joseph’s in the decider.

They led by a single point at the interval after Joe Dowling’s 28th-minute goal.

Ennistymon moved five in front shortly after half-time with a goal from Seán McConigley, but failed to score for the final 20 minutes of the game as Kilmurry-Ibrickane rallied late on.

Castlerahan and Crosserlough will meet in the Cavan SFC final after they won their semi-final replays today. Castlerahan edged Lavey by 1-19 to 1-16, while Crosserlough defeated Gowna by 0-11 to 1-6.

In the Cork camogie final, Inniscarra lifted their third title in succession after beating Courcey Rovers by 1-13 to 0-5.

Inniscarra captain Treasa McCarthy with the cup Source: Cork camogie Twitter

With Rena Buckley anchoring the defence from centre-back, Inniscarra led by 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

Substitute Claudia Keane scored a fortunate goal from long-range in the 60th minute to round off the win.

INNISCARRA 2018 SE Systems Cork Camogie Senior Champions - Three-in-a-Row! #FeelTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/ZXv8XKSPWQ — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) October 13, 2018

In the Kilkenny SHC, Erin’s Own advanced to the semi-finals after a 1-15 to 1-13 replay win over James Stephens. David Walton posted 1-7 for the Village but was unable to prevent them from losing.

Erin’s Own will take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in the semi-final at Nowlan Park next Sunday. In the SHC relegation final, Carrickshock went down after losing to Danesfort by 2-9 to 0-19.

Celbridge are champions of Kildare hurling after their 2-16 to 1-15 win over Ardclough in today’s final. Lilywhites footballer Fergal Conway and Tom Fitzgerald hit the net for Celbridge in either half.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: