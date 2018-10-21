Naomh Eanna seal historic first Wexford hurling title as Ballyhale score late goal to book Kilkenny final

Naomh Eanna forward Conor McDonald. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THERE ARE FIRST-time hurling and football champions in Wexford this year after Naomh Eanna claimed their debut title in the small ball code today.

Competing in their first ever senior final, the Gorey club defeated St Martin’s by 2-11 to 0-13 after two goals from county star Conor McDonald. Yesterday Shelmaliers did likewise in the football decider.

Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks scored a stoppage-time goal to help them past Erins Own and into the Kilkenny SHC final. They’ll play Bennettsbridge in the decider after today’s 1-16 to 1-15 win.

Ballyhale star Colin Fennelly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the Galway SHC quarter-finals, Loughrea were dumped out by Cappataggle after a 0-10 to 1-8 loss in Duggan Park. Champions Liam Mellows also booked their place in the last four with a 2-16 to 0-16 win against Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry at Kenny Park.

In the preliminary quarter-final, Clarinbridge defeated Gort by 3-18 to 1-19 to advance.

