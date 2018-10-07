Coolderry win 31st Offaly title, while Scotstown do four-in-a-row in Monaghan

COOLDERRY LIFTED THE Offaly hurling title for the 31st time in their history with a 2-17 to 0-17 win over reigning champions Kilcormac/Killoughey.

Goals from captain Kevin Connolly and Eoghan Parlon in either half powered Joachim Kelly’s side to their first title since 2015.

Kevin Connolly the @coolderrygaa captain celebrates with the Robbins Cup pic.twitter.com/gsb3VbQdkc — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 7, 2018

Camross were crowned Laois hurling champions after defeating Rathdowney Errill by 2-15 to 0-19.

In the Wexford SHC semi-finals, Naomh Eanna beat Oylegate-Glenbrien by 3-14 to 4-7, while St Martin’s were 4-14 to 0-14 winners against Rapparees. In the Meath SHC, Kiltale sealed their fifth county title in-a-row with a 2-18 to 0-14 win over Trim.

Athleague beat Four Roads by 2-11 to 1-11 in the Roscommon hurling decider.

Scotstown won their fourth Monaghan SFC crown in-a-row with a 1-12 to 0-13 win over Ballybay with Conor McCarthy their goalscorer.

Scotstown are Monaghan Senior Football Champions 2018! Check out the full-time highlights here! pic.twitter.com/PjVsXnEE67 — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 7, 2018

Eire Og retained their Carlow SFC title with a 0-9 to 0-5 win over Palatine in the decider.

In the Galway football quarter-finals, the clash between Milltown and Salthill-Knocknacarra will go to a replay after their 1-9 to 0-12 draw. Corofin enjoyed a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Caherlistrane in the day’s other quarter-final.

Moorefield will meet Athy in the Kildare football final after their 0-17 to 0-9 win over Naas this afternoon.

The final pairing for the Westmeath SFC is now known, where Mullingar Shamrocks will meet St Lomans for the title. Shamrocks were 0-10 to 0-9 winners over Tyrrellspass, while Leinster finalists St Loman’s beat Garrycastle by 2-10 to 0-12.

The Longford SFC final between Abbeylara and Mullinalaghta finished level at 0-6 apiece and heads to a replay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!