Coolderry win 31st Offaly title, while Scotstown do four-in-a-row in Monaghan

We run through the big results from club games all over the country.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 6:21 PM
COOLDERRY LIFTED THE Offaly hurling title for the 31st time in their history with a 2-17 to 0-17 win over reigning champions Kilcormac/Killoughey.

Goals from captain Kevin Connolly and Eoghan Parlon in either half powered Joachim Kelly’s side to their first title since 2015.

Camross were crowned Laois hurling champions after defeating Rathdowney Errill by 2-15 to 0-19. 

In the Wexford SHC semi-finals, Naomh Eanna beat Oylegate-Glenbrien by 3-14 to 4-7, while St Martin’s were 4-14 to 0-14 winners against Rapparees. In the Meath SHC, Kiltale sealed their fifth county title in-a-row with a 2-18 to 0-14 win over Trim.

Athleague beat Four Roads by 2-11 to 1-11 in the Roscommon hurling decider.

Scotstown won their fourth Monaghan SFC crown in-a-row with a 1-12 to 0-13 win over Ballybay with Conor McCarthy their goalscorer.

Eire Og retained their Carlow SFC title with a 0-9 to 0-5 win over Palatine in the decider.

In the Galway football quarter-finals, the clash between Milltown and Salthill-Knocknacarra will go to a replay after their 1-9 to 0-12 draw. Corofin enjoyed a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Caherlistrane in the day’s other quarter-final.

Moorefield will meet Athy in the Kildare football final after their 0-17 to 0-9 win over Naas this afternoon.

The final pairing for the Westmeath SFC is now known, where Mullingar Shamrocks will meet St Lomans for the title. Shamrocks were 0-10 to 0-9 winners over Tyrrellspass, while Leinster finalists St Loman’s beat Garrycastle by 2-10 to 0-12.

The Longford SFC final between Abbeylara and Mullinalaghta finished level at 0-6 apiece and heads to a replay.

