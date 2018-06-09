This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Colin Kelly resigns in the wake of Westmeath's 11-point loss to Armagh

Westmeath’s summer ended in disappointing fashion today.

By Conor McKenna Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 9:50 PM
41 minutes ago 1,744 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4062642
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Armagh 3-16

Westmeath 1-11

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar

ARMAGH EASED TO victory over Colin Kelly’s Westmeath side, with the Lake County manager confirming his departure after the game.

Two heavy defeats and an absence of crucial players no doubt played a part in Kelly’s decision. The Louth native released a statement on his decision to walk away via the Westmeath GAA website tonight.

“It’s a massive commitment for me,” Kelly said. “I’ve a young family getting to the age now – I’ve a young girl and boy playing soccer and Gaelic in Dublin.

“Today I was at soccer in Wicklow and I came straight to here. That’s not an excuse. I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“I’ve a great relationship with Billy Foley and Pat Reilly (chairman and secretary of the county board) and I’ve made some great friends among the players.

“We’ve had some fun along the way and maybe it’s time for a Westmeath man to take it on,” he added.

Westmeath chairman Billy Foley thanked Kelly for his commitment this season.

“Colin’s commitment to Westmeath was outstanding right throughout the year and we really appreciate his and his team’s efforts during the past year,” Foley said.

Ger Egan and Charlie Vernon Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Armagh played a lot better than Westmeath throughout this game, with the Midlands side always playing second fiddle to Kieran McGeeney’s charges.

Westmeath got the game’s first goal courtesy of Ronan O’Toole and that was as good as it got for the Lake County with Armagh dominant from that point onwards.

Armagh led by 0-11 to 1-4 at the interval and were full value for their four point lead.

Armagh forward Ethan Rafferty then got what seemed to be a serious injury with the game delayed for a long period as a result, but the Orchard County got what was a very lucky break, when Andrew Murnin’s effort was deflected into the net by Westmeath goalkeeper Kevin Fagan, in what will go down as an own goal.

Westmeath did manage to bring the gap back to four points, but were dealt a killer blow when Anthony Duffy’s fisted effort cannoned back off the post and Duffy made no mistake with the rebound to give his side an eight point lead with time almost up.

A third goal from Gavin McParland sealed the deal, after an excellent pass from Charlie Vernon to seal the victory for Armagh.

Kevin Fagan dejected after spilling the ball into his own goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Vernon’s fisted effort turned out to be the final score of the game as the Orchard County cruised to a fully deserved 11 point victory.

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grugan 0-5 (5f), Anthony Duffy 1-1, Gavin McParland 1-0, Kevin Fagan own goal 1-0, Charlie Vernon 0-3 Ethan Rafferty and Jemar Hall 0-2 each, , Gregory McCabe, Ryan McShane and Andrew Murnin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: Ronan O’Toole 1-2, Luke Loughlin 0-3 (3f), Denis Corroon 0-2 (1f), Finbar Coyne, Boidu Sayeh , Kieran Martin and Ger Egan (1f) 0-1 each.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Patrick Burns (Forkhill)
3. Charlie Vernon (Armagh Harps)
4. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)

5. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)
6. Gregory Mc Cabe (Sean O’Neill’s)
7. Mark Shields (Whitecross)

12. Ethan Rafferty (The Grange)
9. Aaron Findon (St. Peter’s)

10. Connaire Mackin (Sean O’Neills)
11. Aidan Forker (Maghery)
8. Brendan Donaghy (Clonmore)

12. Ethan Rafferty (The Grange)

13. Jemar Hall (Forkhill)
14. Andrew Murnin (St. Pauls)
15. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab)

Subs

19. Niall Rowland (Ballymacnab) for Findon (h-t)
24. Ryan McShane (Armagh Harps) for Rafferty (43)
20. Anthony Duffy (Na Piarsaigh Oga) for Mackin (58)
21. Gavin McParland (Ballymacnab) for Mcllroy (65)
22. Oisin Mac Iomhair (Piarsaigh Eanach Mor) for Hall (66).

Westmeath

1. Kevin Fagan (Tubberclair)

2. Mark McCallon (Garrycastle)
3. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass)
4. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)

5. John Egan (Athlone)
6. Noel Mulligan (Athlone)
7. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)

8. Denis Corroon (Mullingar Shamrocks)
9. Darragh Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks)

10. Kieran Martin (Maryland)
11. Ronan O’Toole (St. Loman’s Mullingar)
12. Ger Egan (Tyrrellspass)

13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs)
14. John Connellan (Athlone)
15.Callum McCormack (Maryland).

Subs:

21. Finbar Coyne (Milltownpass) for Daly (26)
17.Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham) for Duncan (blood, 34)
3. Sam Duncan for Wallace (blood reversal, 38)
18. David Whelan (St. Loman’s) for John Egan (50)
17. Ronan Wallace for Corroon (53, blood)
8. Denis Corroon for Wallace (55, blood reversal)
19. Conor Slevin (Tyrrellspass) for Sayeh (63)
17. Ronan Wallace for McCallon (66)
24. Anthony McGivney (Multyfarnham) for Connellan (71)
23. John Rock (Tang) for Gonoud (74).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

-Additional reporting from Kevin O’Brien

Kilkenny come from 9 points down to win thriller against Wexford and reach Leinster final

Paul Rouse begins Offaly reign with convincing eight-point qualifier win over Antrim

