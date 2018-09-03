This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavanagh would have considered retirement had Tyrone lifted Sam

Colm Cavanagh has confirmed he’ll soldier on in 2019.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 3 Sep 2018, 4:28 PM
14 hours ago 7,376 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4216447

COLM CAVANAGH IS one of just two players in the Tyrone squad with a Celtic Cross in his back pocket, along with Cathal McCarron who missed out through injury on Sunday.

Colm and Sean Cavanagh lift the Sam Maguire Colm and Sean Cavanagh lift the Sam Maguire in 2008 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cavanagh played a part in the Red Hand’s last senior success of 2008, arriving off the bench as a 68th minute substitute for Tommy McGuigan to help Tyrone see out a four-point final victory over Kerry. 

The years have passed quickly.

Yesterday Cavanagh was back in his first September decider since. While Tyrone gave a good account of themselves and certainly laid the ghosts of the 2017 semi-final to rest, they didn’t have quite enough to halt the Dublin juggernaut. 

Cavanagh admitted the prospect of sailing off into the sunset had they been victorious crossed his mind, but Tyrone’s six-point defeat means he’ll return for another crack at the Sam Maguire in 2019.

“Look, I toyed with this,” he said after the game. “I laughed and joked with the boys that if we were to win something this year I could see my days out. I did consider it this year – if we had’ve won.

Colm Cavanagh and Brian Howard Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I’m 31 years of age now, I’m not getting any younger. A lot of these guys are making it harder and harder to come back and compete with.

“However, I don’t know whether I could go out like that. There’s serious potential in this team, we’ve developed a great bond over the last number of months. Moy won an All-Ireland this year and I came in late to the panel, and it took me a wee while to adjust and get back into the scene.

“But to see how the group dynamic evolved over the couple of months through the qualifier run was unbelievable. I think we have a really strong group there who enjoy each other’s company and will go to the well for each other.

“That’s important, and that can hopefully go well for us next year.”

Cavanagh is expected to win an All-Star at midfield but he did the majority of his most important work at either end of the field against the Dubs.

The Moy veteran dropped back in his customary sweeper role while Tyrone were without possession for the first three quarters, before Mickey Harte pushed him into full-forward as they chased the game.

Cavanagh used all his experience to win a late penalty off Philly McMahon that Peter Harte converted to give the Red Hand a slim chance in the closing stages, but Dublin had enough in the tank to seal their fourth All-Ireland in succession.

Brian Fenton with Colm Cavanagh Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“To be honest I think the fast start was unbelievable and we shocked ourselves in a way going 5-1 up,” Cavanagh said.

“We seemed to go into a panic mode, which is crazy to think because we felt we could manage the game if we went 5-1 up. But we were reckless, we kicked shots away and we made bad decisions. Had that not been the case, it could have been a very different end to the first half.

“It turned out that Dublin got a point back, got the goal and it really took the stuffing out of us and it was very hard to recover after they done that.

“That first 20 minutes we’ll probably look back on the hardest and say ‘why were wee not a wee bit better and put Dublin under pressure?’ 

“You aim to start every game fast, however I think we were in a wee bit of shock that we were doing so well, the scores were going over, we were kicking the ball in, we were winning the play. Everything you’d dream of at the start of an All-Ireland final.

“That’s probably the hardest thing to take in that we took shots on from angles we shouldn’t have and we were making the wrong choice.

“Had it been different and we tried to play Dublin at their own game and keep the ball and made them come out on us, we could have been in such a better position.

“But that’s sport and it’s hard to get that message out whenever the crowd is rocking to keep the ball and be smart.”

Mickey Harte dejected after the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Did a lack of All-Ireland final day experience cost Tyrone after their impressive start?

“It’s a fair point. It’s a big occasion, everyone wants to do their best and impress. Yeah, potentially a wee bit at crucial times and the game management part of it wasn’t what it should have been.

“And I know that – I’m not trying to have a go at anyone. We just know that we didn’t manage the game well at a crucial time. To be honest we were totally in control and Dublin were under pressure.

“But look, the next part after that 20 minutes, you have to give credit where credit is due. They put us to the sword and they got the scores and their game management was brilliant. 

“Maybe it was the shock factor, maybe it was the experience, it’s hard to pinpoint what went wrong after that for that 10 or 15 minutes before half-time. We were out on our feet and we were lucky just to go in with the margin we did.”

He was involved in an early collision and took a worrying bang to the knee, but he managed to return to the play. Cavanagh says he wasn’t overly concerned it might be a serious injury.

“I think it was Niall Scully who came through and he tumbled and sort of caught my knee.

“I thought something had happened but I heard no snaps or anything. They tell you as long as you don’t hear a snap you’re okay.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie