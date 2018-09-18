This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Collins joins group including Harte and Gavin as he heads for sixth year in charge of Clare footballers

Colm Collins will now become the fourth longest-serving inter-county football manager.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 10:46 PM
47 minutes ago 1,240 Views No Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CLARE GAA HAVE reappointed Colm Collins for a sixth year in charge of the senior footballers, according to Clare FM.

Collins will now become the fourth longest-serving inter-county football manager behind Mickey Harte (17 seasons since 2019), Jim Gavin (7) and Malachy O’Rourke (7).

The Clare footballers finished in third place in Division 2 of the league this year with Collins bringing them from Division 4 in 2014.

They lost out heavily to Kerry in the Munster SFC during the summer before bowing out of the All-Ireland qualifiers against Armagh.

Collins’ backroom team will remain the same in 2019, while Seamus Clancy will also be staying on with the same backroom team in charge of the Clare U20 football team.

Meanwhile, the Clare senior hurling management is expected to be confirmed for the October meeting.

Under the current joint management of Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor, the Clare hurlers retained their Division 1A status for 2019 before booking a spot in their second consecutive Munster decider where they coughed up an eight-point lead to lose out against Cork.

They played out an epic All-Ireland semi-final against Galway which went to a replay in Semple Stadium, where the Banner side was defeated by just one point.

