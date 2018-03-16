Colm Galvin returns from injury to start for Clare in league quarter-final against Limerick

CLARE JOINT MANAGERS Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney have made just one change for the Banner’s Allianz Hurling League quarter-final against neighbours Limerick on Sunday.

Colm Galvin comes into the team for his younger brother Ian, with Cathal Malone moving from midfield to wing-forward.

The elder Galvin went off injured with a back injury against Wexford and as a result missed last weekend’s defeat to the Deise, but he’s been passed fit for the Shannonside derby.

Clare enjoyed a 3-17 to 2-16 victory over Limerick in their last meeting in the Munster SHC last year.

The Limerick team has yet to be named.

Clare (vs Limerick)

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

3. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

Subs

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

17. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)

18. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

19. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)

20. Daragh Corry (Tulla)

21. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

22. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

23. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

24. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

26. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)