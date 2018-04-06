  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 6 April, 2018
Commonwealth Games boxing champ claims he was bitten in opening fight

Elsewhere, Ballymena’s Stephen Donnelly got his Games off to a winning start in the middleweight division.

By AFP Friday 6 Apr 2018, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,508 Views 2 Comments
Nyika (red): "When they don't want to win, they want to survive."
Image: Jason O'Brien
Nyika (red): "When they don't want to win, they want to survive."
Image: Jason O'Brien

NEW ZEALAND’S DAVID Nyika alleged that his opponent bit him twice in an “ugly” fight as he launched his bid for a second Commonwealth Games boxing gold on Friday.

The 22-year-old heavyweight defeated Yakita Aska of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 on Australia’s Gold Coast, but said the 91kg bout was far tougher than the scores suggested.

“It’s probably the closest fight I’ve had. A little bit rugged, but a perfect start to a long tournament,” said Nyika, who won 81kg gold at Glasgow 2014 as a teenager.

“When they don’t want to win, they want to survive, it’s tough. I copped a couple of bite marks, a couple of low blows.

“It’s a tough fight. He bit me in the end, but that’s the sport we’re in.

“Fair play to him: it’s kill or be killed.”

There was no immediate response from Aska to the allegation, but the 28-year-old said: “He is one of the best. He won gold at the last Commonwealth Games so it was a bad draw for me.

“He is a very strong kid.”

Elsewhere, Ballymena’s Stephen Donnelly got his Games off to a winning start as he booked his place in the last 16 of the 75kg middleweight division.

Donnelly, who fought for Ireland at the Rio Olympics, beat Kyran Jones of Wales 4-1.

He now faces Gibrilla Kamara of Sierra Leone on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2018; additional reporting by Niall Kelly

Spieth’s birdie run sets blistering pace at the Masters – but McIlroy’s not far behind

About the author
AFP

