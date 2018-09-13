This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aki returns to Connacht bench as Marmion gets first start of the season

Andy Friend has also brought Conán O’Donnell, Ultan Dillane and Niyi Adeolokun into his starting XV.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 12:17 PM
13 minutes ago 244 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4233547

CONNACHT HAVE INCLUDED Bundee Aki on their bench for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Bundee Aki celebrates scoring a try Aki is set for his first appearance of the campaign. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Ireland international is set to feature for the first time this season as Andy Friend’s side attempt to back up last weekend’s win over Zebre with success on the road in Scotland.

Friend has made four changes to his XV, with Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion getting his first start of the season.

Promising Sligo prop Conán O’Donnell has been introduced at loosehead, Ultan Dillane comes into the second row and Niyi Adeolokun is named on the wing.

Adeolokun joins Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy in the back three, while Eoin Griffin and Kyle Godwin continue in midfield.

Jack Carty will partner up with Marmion in the halfbacks, while the back row of Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle is unchanged.

Dillane is alongside Gavin Thornbury in the second row, while O’Donnell joins Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the front row. 

Peter McCabe is introduced to the matchday squad as loosehead cover, while recent Aussie signing Colby Fainga’a will hope for more game time after his debut against Zebre.

Connacht (v Edinburgh)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Kyle Godwin
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Conán O’Donnell
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Ian Davies [WRU].

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

