Aki returns to Connacht bench as Marmion gets first start of the season

CONNACHT HAVE INCLUDED Bundee Aki on their bench for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Aki is set for his first appearance of the campaign. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Ireland international is set to feature for the first time this season as Andy Friend’s side attempt to back up last weekend’s win over Zebre with success on the road in Scotland.

Friend has made four changes to his XV, with Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion getting his first start of the season.

Promising Sligo prop Conán O’Donnell has been introduced at loosehead, Ultan Dillane comes into the second row and Niyi Adeolokun is named on the wing.

Adeolokun joins Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy in the back three, while Eoin Griffin and Kyle Godwin continue in midfield.

Jack Carty will partner up with Marmion in the halfbacks, while the back row of Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle is unchanged.

Dillane is alongside Gavin Thornbury in the second row, while O’Donnell joins Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the front row.

Peter McCabe is introduced to the matchday squad as loosehead cover, while recent Aussie signing Colby Fainga’a will hope for more game time after his debut against Zebre.

Connacht (v Edinburgh):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Kyle Godwin

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Conán O’Donnell

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Ian Davies [WRU].

