This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht increase capacity by 2,000 for eagerly-awaited Leinster clash

Temporary terracing is being installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the Sportsground.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 24 Sep 2018, 12:14 PM
47 minutes ago 1,180 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4251393

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that they will temporarily increase the capacity of the Sportsground in Galway for Saturday’s eagerly-awaited inter-provincial clash with Leinster.

Temporary terracing is being installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground, with space for an additional 2,000 spectators.

That means the overall attendance for the Guinness Pro14 game is set to be above 8,000.

A view of Connacht fans Connacht will welcome a bumper crowd on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The visit of Leinster is always an exciting occasion in Galway, although the anticipation has only grown with Andy Friend’s Connacht making a strong start to the season.

The westerners recorded an impressive 33-20 victory over the Scarlets at the Sportsground last weekend, making it two wins from four games so far, while they have also picked up losing bonus points in both of their defeats in the Pro14.

Leinster have won three of their four fixtures so far this season, earning a bonus point in Saturday’s 31-7 success against Edinburgh at the RDS.

Connacht hammered Leinster 47-10 the last time the sides met at the Sportsground late last season, running in seven tries in what was John Muldoon’s final appearance for the province.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013
    LEINSTER
    'It was a pretty dark time': Healy and Leinster eye Galway revenge
    'It was a pretty dark time': Healy and Leinster eye Galway revenge
    'Christ, they're a good side, but they had to play well to get past us'
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie