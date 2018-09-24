Connacht increase capacity by 2,000 for eagerly-awaited Leinster clash

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that they will temporarily increase the capacity of the Sportsground in Galway for Saturday’s eagerly-awaited inter-provincial clash with Leinster.

Temporary terracing is being installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground, with space for an additional 2,000 spectators.

That means the overall attendance for the Guinness Pro14 game is set to be above 8,000.

Connacht will welcome a bumper crowd on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The visit of Leinster is always an exciting occasion in Galway, although the anticipation has only grown with Andy Friend’s Connacht making a strong start to the season.

The westerners recorded an impressive 33-20 victory over the Scarlets at the Sportsground last weekend, making it two wins from four games so far, while they have also picked up losing bonus points in both of their defeats in the Pro14.

Leinster have won three of their four fixtures so far this season, earning a bonus point in Saturday’s 31-7 success against Edinburgh at the RDS.

Connacht hammered Leinster 47-10 the last time the sides met at the Sportsground late last season, running in seven tries in what was John Muldoon’s final appearance for the province.

