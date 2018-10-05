This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fierce forward effort as Connacht end 58-year wait for victory in Ulster

A red card for Matty Rea gave Ulster an uphill climb after falling behind to Andy Friend’s marvellous men of the west.

By Sean Farrell Friday 5 Oct 2018, 10:03 PM
26 minutes ago 3,229 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4270769
Bundee Aki streaks clear for the game-clinching try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Bundee Aki streaks clear for the game-clinching try.
Bundee Aki streaks clear for the game-clinching try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Ulster 15

Connacht 22 

Sean Farrell reports from Kingspan Stadium

NOVEMBER 1960 CAN finally be laid to rest in Connacht Rugby folklore, because the western province exorcised ghosts of the Ravenhill past to record a landmark win.

Though Tiernan O’Halloran and Bundee Aki stormed away for tries in either half, it was fitting that the game-tilting score was a penalty try, because this was a victory belonging to Connacht’s pack.

Their back-line arsenal ordinarily takes the plaudits, but Jimmy Duffy’s forwards bullied their way to dominating Ravenhill, rebuffing mauls and owning the scrum.

Yet the early exchanges seemed to suggest the cards were falling in Ulster’s favour as, first, Kieran Marmion and then O’Halloran hobbled off injured.

Connacht though, insisted on making their own luck. 

O’Halloran’s knock came in the act of scoring a superb sixth-minute try. Nigel Carolan’s set-move was clinically executed with a Jarrad Butler reverse pass and Tom Farrell sending Matt Healy blasting through the gap. The wing passed outside to his fullback who dotted down despite being tackled before the line.

Without an away win over the northern province in 58 years, Connacht needed to be bullish and bullish they were.

A cutting statement of intent was laid down in the 15th minute as a penalty 15 metres from Ulster’s try-line was used to set in motion a crushing series of scrums.

Finlay Bealham and Denis Buckley went to work on Andrew Warwick and young Tom O’Toole and Connacht’s front eight squeezed and squeezed until all seven points came via penalty try.

14 points down, Ulster needed a response.

In truth, they had needed one from kick-off after the Thomond thumping suffered last week, but it arrived thanks to a Caolin Blade error.

Billy Burns’ cross-kick in the Connacht 22 lacked accuracy, but it just about did the job as the scrum-half was unable to collect and that poacher Jacob Stockdale dotted down.

The Ireland wing appeared to have a foot in touch while scoring, but Ulster’s TMO luck didn’t bear any more change in the first half.

Tom Farrell and Matthew Rea Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Craig Gilroy and Peter Nelson both thought they had chased down points, both were called back for offside, earning referee Andrew Brace a small chorus of boos when the teams walked in at half-time with the score reading 5 -14.

Indeed, it may have been slightly worse than that had Connacht put a little less faith in their pack and set-piece.

Gilroy’s crossed-off finish was brought all the way back to the Ulster 22 where Stockdale had been adjudged to be in front of the kicker. Connacht passed on a relatively straightforward three in search of a killer blow. Ulster managed to withstand.

It was after half-time that history truly began to beckon for the visitors. Direct from the kick-off Matty Rea clumsily clattered Cian Kelleher as he took flight and the replacement spun well over the horizontal and dangerously to the turf.

No option for Brace. Red.

With Marcell Coetzee binned before the break, there was blood in the water.

Andy Friend’s men went for the kill, when a more experienced side might just have twisted the knife.

A central penalty in Ulster’s 22 led Butler to call for a scrum, but rather than use the platform to stretch the hosts, number eight Paul Boyle peeled off the back and found himself wrapped in white jerseys.

Dan McFarland’s men were in fine margins mode, Cooney kicked his first points of the night — off his third attempt — to narrow the gap to a six-point game. 

Nick Timoney and Paul Boyle Source: James Crombie/INPHO

However, this is a long way from the Ulster side that pushed Saracens to the limit with 14 men in 2014 and they were unable to crank serious pressure up to increase the doubt in western minds.

Carty kicked the margin wider again and Ulster had to over-extend to make the miracle happen.

The result was sealed five minutes from time as Johnny McPhillips’ reverse pass was beautifully read by Aki and he wasn’t willing to be caught before silencing Kingspan Stadium with the winning try.

Ulster hit back with a fine breakaway try by Nick Timoney, but it was far too little, too late to throw Connacht off a historic win. 

Ulster scorers:

Tries: Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney
Conversions: John Cooney [1 from 2]
Penalties: John Cooney [1 from 3]

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Tiernan O’Halloran, penalty try, Bundee Aki
Conversions: Jack Carty [1 from 2]
Penalties: Jack Carty [1 from 1]

ULSTER: 15. Peter Nelson, 14. Angus Kernohan, 13. Angus Curtis (James Hume 66′), 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Billy Burns (Johnny McPhillips 65′), 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick (Eric O’Sullivan 55′), 2. Rory Best (Adam McBurney 65′), 3. Tom O’Toole (Ross Kane 41′), 4. Alan O’Connor (Kieran Treadwell 66′), 5. Iain Henderson, 6. Matthew Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Marcell Coetzee (Sean Reidy 65′).

Replacements not used: 21. David Shanahan. 

CONNACHT: 15. Tiernan O’Halloran (Cian Kelleher 6′), 14. Niyi Adeolokun, 13. Tom Farrell (Kyle Godwin 40′), 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Matt Healy, 10. Jack Carty, 9. Kieran Marmion (Caolin Blade 1′); 1. Denis Buckley (Peter McCabe 51′), 2. Tom McCartney (Shane Delahunt 57′), 3. Finlay Bealham (Conor Carey 57′), 4. Ultan Dillane, 5. Quinn Roux (James Cannon 70′), 6. Sean O’Brien (Colby Fainga’a 70′), 7. Jarrad Butler (captain), 8. Paul Boyle.

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU]. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Rafael Benitez fined Â£60,000 by FA for questioning referee's red card record
    Rafael Benitez fined £60,000 by FA for questioning referee's red card record
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City â Klopp
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City – Klopp
    Top-of-the-table clash: Title contenders prepare to battle as Liverpool welcome Guardiola's champions to Anfield
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MUNSTER
    Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash
    Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash
    Carbery to face Leinster in Munster colours for the first time tomorrow
    James Ryan relieved to move beyond unbeaten streak after finally tasting defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie