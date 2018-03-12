  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Connacht confirm the signing of Robin Copeland from Munster

The Wexford man has signed a two-year deal with the western province.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 12 Mar 2018, 2:16 PM
4 hours ago 5,959 Views 9 Comments
CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of once-capped Ireland international Robin Copeland from Munster on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has made over 60 appearances for the southern province since joining from the Cardiff Blues in 2014, but he will take his talents to Galway this summer.

Robin Copeland Copeland will move this summer. Source: Kevin Barnes/INPHO

With Connacht captain John Muldoon set to retire at the end of the season, Copeland looks like an ideal fit to take over at number eight.

Copeland, who has lined out in the back row and second row for Munster, played for Ireland under Joe Schmidt in the 2014 November Test against Georgia.

The Wexford native came through Kilkenny College before moving to England to play with Championship sides Plymouth and Rotherham, earning him a transfer to Cardiff, where he was exceptional over two seasons.

Copeland’s performances convinced Munster to sign him in 2014 and while he has been an important squad member, injuries and the form of other back row players have limited his involvement in the province’s biggest games at times.

I have really enjoyed my four seasons with Munster and I would really like to thank everyone for my time there,” said Copeland of his move.

“I am now looking forward to the next challenge and an exciting future with Connacht. I have been really impressed with what has been achieved in Connacht and I am determined to be part of further success there.

“The club is well known for the importance it places on community and I look forward to representing them when I join up with the squad next season.”

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane welcomed the new addition to the western province’s squad.

Robin is a player we have had on our radar for quite a while and we are delighted to have secured his signing ahead of the 2018/19 season.

“Robin brings incredible athletic ability and rugby experience to our squad and he will be a valuable player for us as we target further success in the season ahead. We are confident that he will be a great addition to Connacht both on and off the field.”

