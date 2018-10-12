Two academy players included in Connacht squad for Challenge Cup opener against Bordeaux

TWO ACADEMY PLAYERS have been named in the Connacht squad for their Challenge Cup opener against Bordeaux Bégles at the Sportsground on Saturday [KO 3pm].

Out-half Conor Fitzgerald and Connemara man Colm de Buitlear, who has featured across the back three, are named among the Connacht replacements as Andy Friend’s side prepare to begin their Challenge Cup campaign.

In the starting XV, front row props Peter McCabe and Conor Carey, along with hooker Shane Delahunt, are set to make their first starts of the season while there is one change in the second row from the team that ended a 58-year wait for a win in Ulster last weekend.

James Cannon comes in to start alongside Quinn Roux with captain Jarrad Butler, Colby Fainga’a and Robin Copeland completing the pack.

Caolin Blade is named to start instead of the injured Kieran Marmion at scrum-half where he will partner Jack Carty, while Eoin Griffin joins Bundee Aki in midfield.

Kyle Godwin and Niyi Adeolokun are named to start on the wings with Cian Kelleher taking up his position at fullback to make up the back three.

Connacht

15. Cian Kelleher

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Kyle Godwin

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Conor Carey

4. James Cannon

5. Quinn Roux

6. Jarrad Butler (c)

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Conán O’Donnel

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. James Connolly

21. Conor McKeon

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Colm De Buitléar

Bordeaux Beglés

15. Simon Desaubies

14. Nans Ducuing

13. Jean-Baptiste Dubie

12. Ulupano Seuteni

11. George Tilsley

10. Lucas Meret

9. Yann Lesgourgues

1. Thierry Paiva

2. Clément Maynadier

3. Lasha Tabidze

4. Mariano Galarza

5. Cyril Cazeaux

6. Luke Braid

7. Cameron Woki

8. Beka Gorgadze

Replacements

16. Florian Dufour

17. Laurent Delboulbes

18. Viliamu Afatia

19. Afa Amosa

20. Maxime Lamothe

21. Jules Gimbert

22. Lucas Lebraud

23. Adrien Pelissié

