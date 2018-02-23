Dillane named on the bench as Connacht steel themselves for tricky Treviso

ULTAN DILLANE WILL be part of Connacht’s matchday 23 for Saturday’s trip to Treviso before returning to rejoin Ireland’s Six Nations camp.

Dillane has been named among the replacements for the game in the Stadio Monigo [kick-off 12pm Irish time] but will return home afterwards while the majority of the squad travel on to South Africa for their meeting with the Chiefs on 3 March.

Treviso come into the game on the back of five straight wins in the Pro14, including a big win over Scarlets a fortnight ago.

But Kieran Crowley’s hand is severely weakened with no fewer than 12 players away on international duty with Italy and a further seven ruled out through injury.

Connacht welcome back Tiernan O’Halloran, who missed the defeat to Zebre through injury, while Niyi Adeolokun is passed fit to take his place among the replacements.

Denis Buckley and Jarrad Butler both return to the pack.

“We have a number of players coming back from injury which will be a big boost against Treviso on Saturday,” Connacht coach Kieran Keane said.

“They are on a great run of wins and I’m sure they will be targeting us especially when they have been so competitive at home this season.

“The majority of the squad will travel on to South Africa, but we have put plans in place for replacements to join the squad after the game in Italy.

“These two games will really test the depth of our squad and we will need to be at our best if we want to win them.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. James Cannon

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Denis Coulson

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. James Mitchell

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Benetton Rugby:

15. Luca Sperandio

14. Andrea Bronzini

13. Tommaso Iannone

12. Luca Morisi

11. Monty Ioane

10. Marty Banks

9. Tito Tebaldi

1. Federico Zani

2. Tomas Baravalle

3. Matteo Zanusso

4. Marco Lazzaroni

5. Irné Herbst

6. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)

7. Marco Barbini

8. Whetu Douglas

Replacements:

16. Hame Faiva

17. Riccardo Brugnara

18. Cherif Traore

19. Marco Fuser

20. Nasi Manu

21. Giorgio Bronzini

22. Marco Zanon

23. Michael Tagicakibau

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!