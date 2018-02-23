  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 February, 2018
Dillane named on the bench as Connacht steel themselves for tricky Treviso

Kieran Keane has named his 23 for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Feb 2018, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,503 Views 1 Comment
Dillane: boost for Connacht.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ULTAN DILLANE WILL be part of Connacht’s matchday 23 for Saturday’s trip to Treviso before returning to rejoin Ireland’s Six Nations camp.

Dillane has been named among the replacements for the game in the Stadio Monigo [kick-off 12pm Irish time] but will return home afterwards while the majority of the squad travel on to South Africa for their meeting with the Chiefs on 3 March.

Treviso come into the game on the back of five straight wins in the Pro14, including a big win over Scarlets a fortnight ago.

But Kieran Crowley’s hand is severely weakened with no fewer than 12 players away on international duty with Italy and a further seven ruled out through injury.

Connacht welcome back Tiernan O’Halloran, who missed the defeat to Zebre through injury, while Niyi Adeolokun is passed fit to take his place among the replacements.

Denis Buckley and Jarrad Butler both return to the pack.

“We have a number of players coming back from injury which will be a big boost against Treviso on Saturday,” Connacht coach Kieran Keane said.

“They are on a great run of wins and I’m sure they will be targeting us especially when they have been so competitive at home this season.

“The majority of the squad will travel on to South Africa, but we have put plans in place for replacements to join the squad after the game in Italy.

“These two games will really test the depth of our squad and we will need to be at our best if we want to win them.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. James Cannon
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Denis Coulson
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. James Mitchell
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun

Benetton Rugby:

15. Luca Sperandio
14. Andrea Bronzini
13. Tommaso Iannone
12. Luca Morisi
11. Monty Ioane
10. Marty Banks
9. Tito Tebaldi

1. Federico Zani
2. Tomas Baravalle
3. Matteo Zanusso
4. Marco Lazzaroni
5. Irné Herbst
6. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)
7. Marco Barbini
8. Whetu Douglas

Replacements:

16. Hame Faiva
17. Riccardo Brugnara
18. Cherif Traore
19. Marco Fuser
20. Nasi Manu
21. Giorgio Bronzini
22. Marco Zanon
23. Michael Tagicakibau


