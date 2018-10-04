Butler back for Connacht as Friend's men bid to end 58-year Belfast hoodoo

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has made four changes in personnel for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Ulster, as the western province bid to end their 58-year Belfast hoodoo.

Friend has been able to recall the fit-again Jarrad Butler to his side for tomorrow evening’s derby fixture at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], while Matt Healy has shaken off an injury to start on the wing.

Jarrad Butler is back for Connacht. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht captain Butler missed the round five defeat to Leinster in Galway, but is named in the back row alongside Sean O’Brien and academy number eight Paul Boyle for the trip to Belfast.

There is a change in the front row, too, as Tom McCartney starts at hooker in place of the injured Dave Heffernan, who captained Connacht last week in Butler’s absence.

The remainder of the front five is unchanged, with Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux continuing their second row partnership, while Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion are retained as the half-back pairing.

Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell are named in midfield with Healy’s return seeing him partner Niyi Adeolokun and fullback Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three.

Connacht travel to Kingspan Stadium seeking their first win there since November 1960, while the western province have won only once on the road against another province in the last 16 years — their famous 18-12 win at Thomond Park in November 2015.

“Both sides will be trying to recover from the six day turnaround and that is the challenge in these big games,” Friend said.

“This week involved reviewing the game last week and fine-tuning things from last weekend so we are ready to go for Friday. It is great to have our captain Jarrad back and one or two other guys who were returning from small knocks. We are expecting a massive challenge from a real quality Ulster side.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. Kyle Godwin

23. Cian Kelleher.

