  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

24,956 Views 18 Comments
Share

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the first Guinness Pro14 inter-pro fixture of the festive period, as Connacht host Ulster at the Sportsgrounds [KO 7.35pm].

Both sides come into this game on a high having enjoyed back-to-back wins in the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup respectively, with the hosts looking to avenge the narrow defeat they suffered in Belfast in October.

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates from Galway right here so stick on the kettle, grab that box of Roses and join us for some festive rugby.

TEAM NEWS: Kieran Keane has been able to name a strong team for tonight’s clash withÂ Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran, who signed a new contract with the western province yesterday, back in the side at fullback. There’s also a return for Jarrad Butler from injury for the first time since October.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran
14. Niyi Adeleokun
13. Bundee Aki
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Coulson
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. James Cannon
20. Naulia Dawai
21. James Mitchell
22. Eoin Griffin
23. Darragh Leader.

TEAM NEWS: Ulster, meanwhile, have included Jacob Stockdale at fullback for their visit to Galway and Darren Cave makes his 200th appearance for the province in the centre alongside Louis Ludik. Iain Henderson once again captains the team at six.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Louis Ludik
12. Darren Cave
11. Andrew Trimble
10. Peter Nelson
9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Matthew Dalton
5. Robbie Diack
6. Iain Henderson (captain)
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Schalk van der Merwe
18. Ross Kane
19. Matthew Rea
20. Clive Ross
21. Paul Marshall
22 Johnny McPhillips
23. Rob Lyttle

A view of Guinness PRO14 match balls Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ulster arrive Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Les Kiss Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

John Muldoon ahead during the warm up Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In 29 meetings between these two provinces, Ulster have won 24 times and Connacht just four. They have drawn once — but Kieran Keane’s side have won their last four matches at the Sportsground in all competitions since Cardiff Blues beat them there in round four back in September.

LATE CHANGE: Ulster have been forced into a late reshuffle with Matty Dalton ruled out with a throat infection. Clive Ross comes into the starting XV at flanker with Henderson shifting to the second row. Greg Jones is added to the replacements bench.

FORM: Here is how the teams have gone in the last three Pro14 games, with Connacht losing their last two.

Screen Shot 2017-12-23 at 19.35.38

Flag 1Mins

KICK OFF: It’s a perfect evening for rugby in Galway and Peter Nelson gets us underway, the visitors playing left to right as we look in this first half.

1Mins

1 min – Very bright start from Connacht as they fly out of the blocks. The hosts move it left quickly through Bundee Aki and Jarrad Butler to set Matt Healy away. Ulster scramble and manage to force it into touch on this near side.

3Mins

3 mins — TRY! Connacht 5-0 Ulster (Eoghan Masterson)

That’s some start from Connacht! Delahunt’s throw finds his man and the hosts’ maul rumbles on towards the line before Masterson applies the finishing touch. Jack Carty is unable to add the extras.

5Mins

5 mins – Jacob Stockdale tries to gain some territory for Ulster and settle the visitors somewhat but miscues the kick off his left foot.

8Mins

8 mins — TRY! Connacht 12-0 Ulster (Bundee Aki)

Peter Nelson’s clearing kick is loose and straight down the throat of Tiernan O’Halloran. From there, Connacht cut Ulster open again through the initial break from Matt Healy and then the supporting Kieran Marmion, who offloads inside for Aki to finish powerfully under the posts.

10Mins

10 mins – Ulster are all over the place. Nelson’s kick is charged down and then Trimble throws a forward pass to hand Connacht the attacking scrum in a very good position.

13Mins

12 mins – Connacht are putting Ulster under all sorts of pressure as their aggressive linespeed and energy around the pitch is forcing the visitors to make unforced errors all over the place. Cooney just about clears the danger for now with a hack into touch from behind his own line.

16Mins

ACTION SHOT: Connacht celebrate Eoghan Masterson’s opening try.

John Muldoon and Ultan Dillane celebrate as Eoghan Masterson scores a try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

18Mins

17 mins – The game has just settled down after that frenetic opening 15 minutes. Connacht’s defence has been very impressive so far and they look dangerous every time they get ball in hand.

19Mins

19 mins – Ulster living off scraps at the minute and after a brief period of possession, are penalised for being off their feet at the breakdown.

20Mins

20 mins – Much better from Ulster on that occasion as they move it left with good hands from the initial scrum and Gilroy draws in the last man before freeing Trimble. The Ireland winger opts to kick but his chip over the top is poorly executed and it trickles into touch.

23Mins

22 mins — Penalty! Connacht 12-3 Ulster (John Cooney)

The visitors are on the board. Ultan Dillane is penalised for taking Sean Reidy out in the air at the lineout and Cooney, the former Connacht man, strikes it sweetly between the posts.

24Mins

ACTION SHOT: Bundee Aki breaks clear of Ireland team-mate Jacob Stockdale.

Bundee Aki evades Jacob Stockdale Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

25Mins

24 mins — TRY! Connacht 17-3 Ulster (O’Halloran)

But straight down the other end, Connacht strike through O’Halloran as he shows pace, power and brilliant footwork to evade two tackles and a host of bodies to get it down over the line.

26Mins

26 mins – A lack of concentration cost Ulster there having just got themselves back in the game. The kick off from Carty hung in the wind but O’Halloran beat two or three tackles to create the opening and then had an awful lot to do to finish it off. Connacht are flying.

28Mins

28 mins – Just about sums up Ulster’s night so far. They retain possession well through multiple phases and just as they look to make inroads towards the Connacht line, Cave knocks on a loose pass.

31Mins

ACTION SHOT: O’Halloran and Trimble grapple on the touchline.

Tiernan O'Halloran and Andrew Trimble Source: James Crombie/INPHO

32Mins

32 mins — Penalty! Connacht 17-6 Ulster (Cooney)

Bundee Aki is penalised by the referee at the breakdown and Cooney calls for the tee. The scrum-half makes no mistake and there’s 11 points between the sides as we head towards half-time.

36Mins

CHANGE: Greg Jones, who travelled to Galway outside the squad but was a late call-up to the bench following Dalton’s withdrawal, now finds himself in the thick of the action. He has replaced Sean Reidy and Connacht are pressing for their fourth try.

38Mins

37 mins — Connacht have worked the overlap but Adeleokun loses his footing at the wrong moment and butchers the chance in the far corner. We’re going back for a penalty and the hosts have turned down the shot at goal for a scrum five metres out.

39Mins

39 mins — Penalty! Connacht 20-6 Ulster (Carty)

Ulster scramble well but are penalised again and this time Carty calls for the tee to extend Connacht’s advantage to 14 points.

40Mins

KICK OFF: The teams are back out in Galway and we’re set for the second half. Ulster, 14 points down, are also playing into a stiff breeze.

41Mins

41 mins – Connacht have picked up where they left off and are five metres out from the Ulster line after Bundee Aki’s powerful break — but Ulster win the scrum and the pressure is momentarily relieved.

45Mins

44 mins – Connacht completely obliterate the Ulster scrum and the visitors’ front row lose their feet and concede the penalty. Carty launches it deep into opposition territory and here comes the rolling maul again…

46Mins

46 mins – Ulster do well to halt the initial drive but then concede another penalty and tempers momentarily flare under the posts. Andrew Warwick is the guilty party on this occasion — not rolling away and slowing the ball down — and he’s sent to the bin.

47Mins

47 mins — Penalty! Connacht 23-6 Ulster (Carty)

Carty knocks over the penalty and Connacht extend their advantage.

48Mins

CHANGE:Â Les Kiss has seen enough and sends Adam McBurney on for his senior debut at hooker in place of John Andrew, and

49Mins

ACTION SHOT: Jack Carty’s right boot extends Connacht’s advantage to 17 points.

Jack Carty kicks a conversion Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

53Mins

CHANGE: Another Ulster replacement as Andrew Trimble makes way for Rob Lyttle. It’s been a scrappy start to this second period but Connacht still very much in the ascendancy.

54Mins

54 mins – Connacht going for the kill as Marmion exposes Ulster off the back of the maul as he sets Healy free. The winger is hauled down but offloads inside for Farrell, who has his attempted pass to Carty slapped down by Louis Ludik.

54Mins

54 mins — Yellow card! Louis Ludik (Ulster)

After consulting with his touch judge, the referee sends Ludik to the bin for slapping Farrell’s pass down with one hand and Ulster are down to 13 men.

56Mins

55 mins — TRY! Connacht 30-6 Ulster (Ultan Dillane)

And there’s the bonus point try! Superb work from the Connacht forwards again as they power their way over the whitewash and Dillane is the man credited with the try. Carty nails the conversion, too.

57Mins

ACTION SHOT: Bundee Aki rips through the Ulster defence.

Bundee Aki makes a break Source: James Crombie/INPHO

58Mins

CHANGES: Kieran Keane shuffles his pack and has brought on a new front row with Peter McCabe, Tom McCartney and Conor Carey all introduced.

61Mins

59 mins — TRY! Connacht 37-6 Ulster (Jarrad Butler)

Connacht are rampant. The cross-field kick exposes young McBurney and Adeleokun tears clear. He’s eventually hauled down by a superb Stockdale covering tackle but Connacht are able to recycle and eventually Butler runs it over on the far side.

64Mins

CHANGES: Both benches being emptied now. Eoin Griffin, Darragh Leader, James Mitchell and Naulia Dawai are all on for Connacht.

65Mins

65 mins – Ulster think they’ve scored as Johnny McPhillips — just on the field — stabs it through and Cave and Louis Ludik race after it, with the latter thinking he’s got it down. We’re going upstairs but replays clearly showed he knocked it on before grounding it.

66Mins

66 mins — TRY! Connacht 37-11 Ulster (Gilroy)

They’re over this time as Gilroy shows great feet to open up the gap after a solid maul effort from the forwards. McPhillips, on debut, misses the conversion.

71Mins

ACTION SHOT: John Cooney looks away as his former team-mates celebrate Connacht’s fourth try.

John Cooney dejected after Connacht scored there fourth try Source: James Crombie/INPHO

75Mins

74 mins – McPhillips has been very impressive since coming on and he streaks clear after blocking down Mitchell’s kick, but is hauled down yards from the line. O’Halloran is being sent to the bin, however, and Ulster kick for the corner. A little over five minutes remaining.

76Mins

76 mins — TRY! Connacht 44-11 Ulster (Dillane)

From defence to attack, from one end to another and Connacht strike. Ulster spurn their chance and the hosts break with pace and precision to send Dillane over under the posts. The icing on the cake.

79Mins

79 mins — TRY! Connacht 44-16 Ulster (Rob Lyttle)

Ulster finish with a flourish as Rob Lyttle goes over for his fourth try for the province.

80Mins

So a superb performance from Connacht sees Kieran Keane’s men ease to a record win over Ulster and in the process end their year on a high with a third straight victory. It was a sorry showing from the visitors and their slow start ultimately set the tone. Thanks for joining us and we’ll have a full report and reaction from Galway to come imminently.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the leagueâ€™s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie