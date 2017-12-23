7:19PM · SATURDAY

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the first Guinness Pro14 inter-pro fixture of the festive period, as Connacht host Ulster at the Sportsgrounds [KO 7.35pm].

Both sides come into this game on a high having enjoyed back-to-back wins in the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup respectively, with the hosts looking to avenge the narrow defeat they suffered in Belfast in October.

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates from Galway right here so stick on the kettle, grab that box of Roses and join us for some festive rugby.