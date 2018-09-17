More injury heartache for Tyrone forward McAliskey

TYRONE FORWARD CONNOR McAliskey is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury while playing for his club at the weekend.

BBC Sport is reporting that McAliskey broke his ankle during Clonoe’s 2-9 to 1-11 defeat to Ardboe in Coalisland in the opening round of the Tyrone SFC yesterday.

McAliskey, who was nominated for an All-Star this year, went down with the injury in the 50th minute and was stretchered off the field.

The Red Hand forward missed the majority of Tyrone’s 2017 campaign after tearing his ACL during a McKenna Cup game against Cavan.

McAliskey is coming off his best year in the Tyrone jersey and finished the season as the joint-second top scorer in the All-Ireland SFC with 2-41 to his name.

