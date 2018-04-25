  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor McGregor inexplicably moves up UFC rankings despite not having fought in 17 months

The former two-weight champion was formally stripped of both of his titles after not having defended either belt since November 2016.

By Business Insider Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 11:50 PM
44 minutes ago 864 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3978995
Conor McGregor is taken from the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Conor McGregor is taken from the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn last month.
Conor McGregor is taken from the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CONOR MCGREGOR’S RELATIONSHIP with UFC has been pretty chaotic as of late.

The former two-weight champion was formally stripped of both of his titles after not having defended either belt since November 2016. His most recent interaction with the brand was his bizarre bus attack in Brooklyn, where he and some of his entourage caused a scene during the prelude to UFC 223, leading to multiple fighters withdrawing due to injury and McGregor getting arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

UFC president Dana White called the incident ”disgusting,” but never formally suspended the sport’s biggest star.

Despite this remarkable stretch, McGregor somehow moved up in UFC’s most recent pound-for-pound fighter rankings. Even more inexplicably, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought and won McGregor’s recently reclaimed title and remains undefeated in UFC, somehow moved down the list.

According to UFC, the rankings are “generated by a voting panel made up of media members,” so it’s not as if the brand was intentionally moving McGregor up the rankings after his attack. Still, it appears as though some of the voters were so impressed with how McGregor handled himself against that bus, that it warranted a move up the leaderboard.

There’s no doubt that McGregor remains one of the best fighters on the planet, but the fluctuations in the rankings amidst so much chaos between him and UFC appears asynchronous at best. Still, regardless of any of McGregor’s wild actions, the fact remains that when he returns to the octagon, it will be the biggest UFC event of the year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: ‘If Conor won’t fight you, I will”>

‘Tsunami’ of corruption plaguing tennis, says new report>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
FOOTBALL
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
'I replaced an injured player' - Zidane not taking credit for match-changing substitution
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Serial winner Ronaldo breaks Champions League victory record
Serial winner Ronaldo breaks Champions League victory record
Real Madrid recover from early setback to put themselves on course for Champions League final
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie