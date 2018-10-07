Open thread: how do you see Nurmagomedov v McGregor going tonight?

SO AFTER TWO years absent from the octagon, it’s back to work for Conor McGregor tonight.

The Dubliner takes on unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grudge match tipped to break pay-per-view records at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. We’re expecting ring walks some time around 5am.

Bookmakers have installed Nurmagomedov as favourite to retain his UFC crown, pointing to the Russian’s formidable record.

And we don’t know what exactly to expect from McGregor after so long away from the MMA game. But he’s been doubted before.

So, let’s have those predictions… how do you see this one ending later?