This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem

Khabib stays unbeaten but there’ll be repercussions for the champion after he kicked off ugly scenes in Vegas.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 6:16 AM
56 minutes ago 21,544 Views 95 Comments
http://the42.ie/4272605

Gavan Casey reports from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV DOMINATED Conor McGregor en route to a fourth-round submission of the former champion, but his outstanding performance in the octagon will forever be overshadowed by the outrageous events which followed his title defence.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Khabib was in control throughout the bout. Source: John Locher

Nurmagomedov caused a mass brawl near McGregor’s corner after choking out ‘The Notorious’ Dubliner, sparking disgraceful scenes which culminated in the beaten McGregor being physically assaulted by a member of the Russian’s team.

Both men would ultimately be escorted from the arena as a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena came to terms with a night rendered unforgettable for the wrong reasons.

On his way to the octagon earlier in the night, McGregor cut a figure who, if not quite conspicuously nervous, certainly seemed cognisant of the mammoth task at hand — his most perilous in the octagon.

Champion Khabib warmed up frantically on his side of the cage, McGregor all the while walking, watching, stalking.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: John Locher

Both men pointedly refused to touch gloves upon invitation by referee Herb Dean.

McGregor started on the front foot, landing a solid left before immediately being confronted by a prolonged Nurmagomedov takedown attempt.

‘The Notorious’ was eventually grounded but defended himself dilligently, clearly conserving energy as Khabib negotiated his way past the Crumlin man’s guard.

For over four minutes, Khabib dominated from the top without inflicting much damage.

Lift-off in round two, almost literally for the Irishman: Khabib, the significantly less proficient striker, dropped MCGregor with a nuclear overhand right.

He assumed control again on the ground, delivering such a sustained barrage halfway through the round that Dean would have been within his rights to stop it.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: John Locher

McGregor — incredibly — fought his way back to his feet with seconds remaining in a frightenng sophomore stanza.

He found some rhythm behind the throwaway jab to begin the third, which was in its own right an astonishing round. The crowd erupted as McGregor fended off a takedown attempt, and their chorus was perpetuated by a minute of rock-em-sock-em stuff; Khabib stood right in front of the lightweight division’s most fearsome striker and gave as good as he got, at one stage growing so confident as to slap McGregor — and then to point out that he had slapped him.

McGregor was fast discovering that the Dagestani’s jaw is composed of granite as opposed to glass, and finished the round fending off more efforts to take him to the canvas.

The bell to end the third saw Nurmagomedov follow McGregor across the octagon, yapping, snarling, smirking.

The champion seized his moment in round four, ending the torture by way of neck crank. McGregor, resigned from the moment Khabib took his back and locked on, tapped and remained seated as Nurmagomedov lorded victory over him despite Herb Dean’s best efforts.

And then all hell broke loose. ‘The Eagle’ fired his gumshield in the direction of McGregor’s team before climbing out of the octagon and attacking Dillon Danis, spraking a brawl in the process.

Back in the cage, as McGregor came to terms with his defeat, he was blindsided by a member of Khabib’s team who physically assaulted him.

The place was going mad.

Nurmagomedov was eventually restrained somewhere amid the chaos, but his crowning moment had quickly turned poisonous. When he eventually re-entered the octagon himself, he was booed wildly by just about every fan in the building; as he was ushered out of the arena minutes later following heated discussions with Dana White and co — largely in relation to the location of his title belt — he was pelted with drinks by McGregor supporters.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: John Locher

McGregor himself, meanwhile, so often the agent of chaos, could only watch on as his conqueror outdid him in the outrage stakes.

By the time Bruce Buffer took the mic to officially confirm Khabib’s win, which came three minutes and three seconds into round four, both fighters had long since been shepherded out of the arena.

It was a bitter fight promotion fuelled by what Dana White described as the most disgraceful incident in the history of the UFC. Tonight, the organisation earned itself a new contender.

Khabib, meanwhile, remains lightweight champion.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Conor saw me, we locked eyes, and he was like, ‘Oh sh**’ – I saw that in him’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Open thread: how do you see Nurmagomedov v McGregor going tonight?
    Open thread: how do you see Nurmagomedov v McGregor going tonight?
    Poll: Will Conor McGregor regain the UFC lightweight title tonight?
    McGregor half a pound under limit as both fighters make weight for Las Vegas showdown
    FOOTBALL
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    LEINSTER
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller
    REPORT
    Eric Dier fires Spurs to Wembley win, while Bournemouth record club's biggest ever Premier League away victory
    Eric Dier fires Spurs to Wembley win, while Bournemouth record club's biggest ever Premier League away victory
    Matt Doherty scores first Premier League goal as Ireland defender's strike sees off Crystal Palace
    Champions! Hoban delivers dramatic 90th minute equaliser as Dundalk secure fourth title in five seasons

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie