This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'

Joey Carbery is an exciting addition to the Munster mix.

By Sean Farrell Friday 3 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,853 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4162026
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FAMOUSLY, CONOR MURRAY has not played very often with Joey Carbery. However, he has trained with Munster’s new out-half often enough to get excited about the prospect of linking up with him in red.

Carbery and Murray started in tandem as Ireland’s half-backs for the first time in the opening Test of the series against Australia. That game would end in a loss for Ireland, but a steady 57-minute start for the Murray-Carbery axis – that ended with Ireland ahead on the scoreboard – was more than enough to whet the appetite in the southern province for the season ahead.

Certainly, the majority of club and provincial encounters won’t pit the playmakers with quite as ferocious an onslaught as the Wallabies set upon Ireland’s nine and 10 in Brisbane.

“He controlled things really well in that first Test. That game started ferociously, particularly me and him got a few heavy hits and Australia seemed to be putting a lot of pressure on us,” says Murray, taking one last look back on the season past after a week back in training in Fota Island.

“He steered the ship. He is a really good player, a really good fella, 22, he is still really young. There is huge potential there.

“I’ve trained with him an awful lot, played with him a bit, I think that’ll hopefully help him settle in.

The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there’s a bit of a buzz around the place about him coming down, the lads know his potential so they’ll help him as much as they can too.

“Joey’s very confident in his own ability, he’ll have no issues settling in or telling people what to do. I don’t have any fears for him, he’s settled into his role very well, being in this week is very important for him to get to know everyone and we’re living down here for the week, so he’ll take a few steps forward.”

Captain Peter O’Mahony has also been impressed with Carbery’s assurance borne out of precocious talent, though the Corkman challenged the Athy man to keep learning and growing as he has done under Johnny Sexton.

Conor Murray with Joey Carbery Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“For a guy who is 22, he certainly plays like a guy who is in his late 20s. Doesn’t get flustered, he’s well able to lead a team,” says O’Mahony, who would know.

“He’s got so much more in him, so much more to go… he’s been under Sexton, he’s had a great mentor in him and will continue to do so for a long time hopefully. He’s come around other guys in our squad now who have a lot of experience and who can share a lot of ideas and work well with each other and hopefully, kick us in the one direction.”

While Carbery has been Ireland’s clear second-choice out-half for the past year, he can expect to feel quite a bit of pressure for Munster’s 10 jersey, despite already being christened ‘ROG’ by his international team-mates in Australia. He is one of five out-halves in the southern province and of the quintet, only Bill Johnston is yet to occupy first-choice placing on the carousel, while Ian Keatley, JJ Hanrahan and – if fit – Tyler Bleyendaal will also hope to take hold of the reins.

“The other 10s have their own motivation about what they want to do,” says Murray, “and Keats has been there for a long time, JJ had a strong finish to the season and he’ll be looking to continue that momentum.

“It’s definitely not written down on the team-sheet, those lads have an awful lot to play for, and you need that – a competitive squad, that’s what’s probably let us down (in recent seasons):  we didn’t have the depth we need. (So) that, if someone takes a bang, someone else can step in and really do a job. They’ll be fighting it out.”

CJ Stander, Conor Murray and Peter O'Mahony Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Available exclusively from Life Style Sports, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander were pictured at the launch of the 2018/19 Munster Rugby alternate and European jersey, to join the conversation and discover the design inspiration for the jerseys, follow @lifestylesportsrugby and #LIVEMUNSTER. The jerseys and supporter range are available in Life Style Sports stores nationwide and online with next day delivery from www.lifestylesports.com.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Chelsea star Willian launches legal action over 'forged' letter
Chelsea star Willian launches legal action over 'forged' letter
Man United 'making trouble' with pursuit of Maguire, jokes Leicester boss
'We'd like him to stay': England bidding to extend Southgate's contract
IRELAND
Irishman Toolan takes over as head coach of the Melbourne Rising
Irishman Toolan takes over as head coach of the Melbourne Rising
'If you told us before that we'd get to a quarter-final, we'd have bit your hand off'
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
EUROPA LEAGUE
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus
As it happened: AEK Larnaca v Dundalk, Europa League second qualifying round
Cork City to take on Rosenborg after Celtic advance in the Champions League
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United unsure if Martial will return as club prepare to fine him â¬200k
Man United unsure if Martial will return as club prepare to fine him €200k
‘I didn’t learn anything’ – Mourinho laments United's American pre-season trip
Man United stars cut holidays short to return for Premier League opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie