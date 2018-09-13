4 games into his AFL career, Meath's Nash named to start in do-or-die clash against Melbourne

CONOR NASH HAS retained his place in the Hawthorn team to face Melbourne in tomorrow’s AFL finals series semi-final.

Nash has featured in just four games this campaign, but he’s been an ever-present since making his debut in the regular season against Geelong on 11 August.

The Meath native recently penned a new two-year deal with the club and is averaging 9.5 disposals and 2.5 marks so far in his fledgeling Aussie Rules career.

The 20-year-old is flying the Irish flag after Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor exited the competition when Geelong fell to Melbourne last weekend. He’ll start at full-forward for the Hawks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the game starting at 10.50am Irish time tomorrow.

Hawthorn lost by 95-64 to Richmond in the first qualifying final of the series in front of 91,446, which sent Richmond safely through to the last four.

Victory over Melbourne would see Nash’s side into a preliminary final – which is effectively a semi-final - against West Coast on 22 September.

