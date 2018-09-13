This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 games into his AFL career, Meath's Nash named to start in do-or-die clash against Melbourne

The Simonstown Gaels clubman has been an ever-present with the Hawks since making his debut last month.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,512 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4233906
Conor Nash (left) celebrates with team-mate James Worpel (right)
Image: AAP/PA Images
Conor Nash (left) celebrates with team-mate James Worpel (right)
Conor Nash (left) celebrates with team-mate James Worpel (right)
Image: AAP/PA Images

CONOR NASH HAS retained his place in the Hawthorn team to face Melbourne in tomorrow’s AFL finals series semi-final.

Nash has featured in just four games this campaign, but he’s been an ever-present since making his debut in the regular season against Geelong on 11 August.

The Meath native recently penned a new two-year deal with the club and is averaging 9.5 disposals and 2.5 marks so far in his fledgeling Aussie Rules career.

The 20-year-old is flying the Irish flag after Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor exited the competition when Geelong fell to Melbourne last weekend. He’ll start at full-forward for the Hawks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the game starting at 10.50am Irish time tomorrow.

Hawthorn lost by 95-64 to Richmond in the first qualifying final of the series in front of 91,446, which sent Richmond safely through to the last four.

Victory over Melbourne would see Nash’s side into a preliminary final – which is effectively a semi-final - against West Coast on 22 September.

0809_pathway_to_GF

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    LEINSTER
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'That’s probably the mindset of a smaller club... We can be so much better'
    'One of our principles defensively is not to get beaten on your inside shoulder'
    IRELAND
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Centre Duncan Taylor out for rest of the season, a doubt for Ireland's World Cup opponents Scotland
    Ronan O'Gara inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    'It's the best I've felt in years' - Pain-free Aguero in peak condition following successful knee surgery
    Richarlison nets an absolute peach on first Brazil start, adds another goal for good measure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie