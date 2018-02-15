  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt

The Chelsea coach’s media briefing took an unusual turn when he was presented with a special jersey signed by his rival.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 3:50 PM
The Chelsea press conference took an unusual turn today.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CHELSEA HEAD COACH Antonio Conte had a pre-match news conference interrupted in bizarre circumstances when he was presented with a Manchester United shirt featuring his own name on the back and signed by arch rival Jose Mourinho.

The stunt was the work of presenters Stefano Corti and Alessandro Onnis from Italian satirical programme Le Iene.

Last month the duo conned United boss Mourinho – who had been involved in a prolonged row with Conte – into signing a replica shirt with the former Italy coach’s name and the number one on the back.

Today, with Conte addressing the assembled media ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull City, Corti turned up to show off his handiwork.

The prankster approached Conte’s desk and played a video message on a tablet, with the screen not visible to the rest of the room, before presenting the Chelsea boss with his dubious gift.

The message on the video, spoken predominantly in Italian, said:

“Antonio, we sent you a messenger. A present for you from your brand new friend, Jose Mourinho!

He told us he loves you. Look at what he has written on the present he sent out for you: ‘Your friend, Jose.’

“Can you promise us that next time you play against him you will share a sign of peace? Come on, Antonio…you will be friends forever!”

Conte chuckled, stating he had “nothing” to say in response, before Corti added:

“This is a present for you. It is signed by Jose Mourinho – ‘To my friend Antonio’. Long live friendship… shall I leave it to you.”

Corti was told by Conte he would collect the shirt afterwards and the news conference continued.

Chelsea travel to face United at Old Trafford in the Premier League next weekend in the first meeting between the clubs since Mourinho and Conte became embroiled in a bitter war of words last month.

The42 Team
