Breaffy duo to join Rochford's Mayo management team for 2019

FORMER MAYO CAPTAIN Peter Ford and Shane Conway, who are currently working together as joint managers of the Breaffy senior club football team, have agreed to join Stephen Rochford’s Mayo management set-up as selectors.

A meeting of the executive officers of the Mayo GAA Board is due to be held this evening to discuss the make-up of Rochford’s proposed management team for 2019.

It’s expected that they will recommend that it be officially ratified at a meeting of the County Board next week.

Ford and Conway will join Joe Keane — the only selector remaining from last season after the departures of Donie Buckley, Peter Burke and Tony McEntee — on the sideline with Rochford next year.

Ford as manager of Ballintibber in 2014. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The experienced Ford, who served as a selector under John Maughan when Mayo reached All-Ireland Finals in both 1996 and 1997, has also managed both the Sligo and Galway senior football teams.

The Ballinrobe native led the Tribesmen to the 2005 Connacht title as well as the All-Ireland Under-21 championship that same year.

Ford, 56 was the Mayo captain when they won the 1992 Connacht senior football championship title, and also played on the county’s All-Ireland winning under-21 team in 1983.

He also managed Ballintubber to win the Mayo SFC title in 2014 and has worked with many of the current Mayo squad, including the O’Connor brothers, O’Shea brothers and Rob Hennelly.

Meanwhile, Shane Conway is well-known for his training, coaching and management work with a number of club teams in Mayo, including Kilmeena, Westport and Castlebar Mitchels.

He was part of Pat Holmes’ management team in 2013 when Mitchels won the Mayo SFC title, before going to on to lose the All-Ireland club final to St Vincent’s in March of 2014.

A secondary school teacher in Westport, Conway has carved out a very impressive reputation over the last ten years at club and colleges level.

He was the joint-manager of the Rice College Westport team that qualified for the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ football championship final earlier this year.

The Mayo side were beaten by St Ronan’s, Lurgan in that Hogan Cup Final by a point at Croke Park.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!