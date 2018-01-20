'She showed us why she’s here' - Cora Staunton impresses on debut down under

CORA STAUNTON IS up and running in Australia.

The Mayo native got her first taste of Aussie Rules football earlier as her Greater Western Sydney Giants side ran out 50-point winners over the Brisbane Lions in a pre-season challenge game.

Staunton kicked two goals at the WestConnex Centre. “She showed us why she’s here,” said head coach Alan McConnell afterwards.

The Ladies football icon was satisfied with her first run out.

“Yeah it was very tough,” she said. “I suppose the five 15-minutes was quite tough. A lot different to maybe what I expected.

“[It was] probably more physical and I probably wouldn’t be used to that at home. But yeah enjoyed it; plenty of things to work on, plenty of mistakes, but yeah enjoyed it.

“I suppose it was nice to kick a goal or two and set up a few as well. But yeah it’s a good start to the season, a great team performance, we know it’s only a practice game. Round one is less than two weeks away and our focus is on that.”

Watch highlights here.