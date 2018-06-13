Game Changer - The first autobiography from a female Gaelic games star is coming

CORA STAUNTON WILL become the first female Gaelic games player to release an autobiography, with news that Game Changer will be published later this year.

In the ground-breaking book — set to be published by Transworld Ireland on 18 October — the Mayo legend maps her remarkable rise to becoming the highest-scoring forward in the history of ladies football, as well as an Aussie Rules star Down Under.

For the first time in her own words, the 36-year-old will recount the triumphs of her career in full as well as the personal struggles — one being her mother’s death — she has overcome along the way.

11-time All-Star Staunton writes openly about the challenges and conflicts she and her teammates have experienced in the under-resourced world of female sport, as well as giving further insight into to her move to Greater Western Sydney.

“I’m delighted to be publishing my book Game Changer with Transworld Ireland in October,” Staunton said.

“It has been a challenging process but I have enjoyed recalling the rollercoaster that is my life! I hope that people enjoy reading it and that they can relate to some of the highs and lows I’ve experienced along the way.

“Growing up there were very few books of this nature, so I hope by releasing my autobiography it paves the way for more of its kind and inspires the next generation.”

The four-time All-Ireland winner returns to inter-county football in the Green and Red for this summer’s championship before heading back to Sydney for a second year in the AFLW.

Game Changer costs €23 and is available for pre-order through Easons.

Delighted and proud to let you know my autobiography will be out later this year! Game Changer is published 18th of October. Here's the book jacket and you can pre-order your copy here: https://t.co/YFaIR322jd pic.twitter.com/uTlUWcuB0E — Cora Staunton (@duckie15) June 13, 2018

