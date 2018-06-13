This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Game Changer - The first autobiography from a female Gaelic games star is coming

Cora Staunton is set to share her story.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,059 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4068698

CORA STAUNTON WILL become the first female Gaelic games player to release an autobiography, with news that Game Changer will be published later this year.

In the ground-breaking book — set to be published by Transworld Ireland on 18 October — the Mayo legend maps her remarkable rise to becoming the highest-scoring forward in the history of ladies football, as well as an Aussie Rules star Down Under.

For the first time in her own words, the 36-year-old will recount the triumphs of her career in full as well as the personal struggles — one being her mother’s death — she has overcome along the way.

11-time All-Star Staunton writes openly about the challenges and conflicts she and her teammates have experienced in the under-resourced world of female sport, as well as giving further insight into to her move to Greater Western Sydney.

“I’m delighted to be publishing my book Game Changer with Transworld Ireland in October,” Staunton said.

“It has been a challenging process but I have enjoyed recalling the rollercoaster that is my life! I hope that people enjoy reading it and that they can relate to some of the highs and lows I’ve experienced along the way.

“Growing up there were very few books of this nature, so I hope by releasing my autobiography it paves the way for more of its kind and inspires the next generation.”

The four-time All-Ireland winner returns to inter-county football in the Green and Red  for this summer’s championship before heading back to Sydney for a second year in the AFLW.

Game Changer costs €23 and is available for pre-order through Easons.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tipperary county board back Michael Ryan following early championship exit

Mixed news for Cork as O’Neill may feature in Munster final but Powter suffers setback

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
The Daily Edge's guide to surviving the World Cup
FOOTBALL
Ramos insists Spain are 'together' as former Real defender Hierro takes over
Ramos insists Spain are 'together' as former Real defender Hierro takes over
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
IRELAND
Letter from Melbourne: Wallabies struggle for attention in AFL country
Letter from Melbourne: Wallabies struggle for attention in AFL country
A first professional defeat but James Ryan's remarkable rise continues
The former binman and theology student who has cracked the Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie