Cora Staunton explains how the Aussie Rules opponent who broke her nose only got a one-match ban

YOU MAY HAVE seen over the weekend that Cora Staunton picked up a nasty broken nose in her latest game for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Mayo and Carnacon legend was on the wrong end of an elbow from Collingwoodâ€™s Sophie Casey, which forced her off the field for immediate medical attention.

Casey was subsequently reported and investigated in relation to the incident and was handed a one-match ban for breaking Stauntonâ€™s nose.

Staunton explained to us earlier on The Ladies Football ShowÂ how the AFLWâ€™s disciplinary process hinges on how injured the player is.

Staunton also went on to explain whether she will be returning to the Mayo inter-county team on her return to Ireland.Â You can watch the full show here:

