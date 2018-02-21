  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Cora Staunton explains how the Aussie Rules opponent who broke her nose only got a one-match ban

The AFLW discipline system looks mainly at how injured the player is.

By Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 5:07 PM
8 hours ago 9,766 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3864137
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

YOU MAY HAVE seen over the weekend that Cora Staunton picked up a nasty broken nose in her latest game for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Mayo and Carnacon legend was on the wrong end of an elbow from Collingwoodâ€™s Sophie Casey, which forced her off the field for immediate medical attention.

Casey was subsequently reported and investigated in relation to the incident and was handed a one-match ban for breaking Stauntonâ€™s nose.

Staunton explained to us earlier on The Ladies Football ShowÂ how the AFLWâ€™s disciplinary process hinges on how injured the player is.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Staunton also went on to explain whether she will be returning to the Mayo inter-county team on her return to Ireland.Â You can watch the full show here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

An exciting documentary about Dublin camogieâ€™s All-Ireland quest will be hitting our screens next week

â€˜This motion is an insult to Congressâ€™ â€“ Cork county board opposes CPA motion on recording votes

