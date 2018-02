Cora Staunton explains how the Aussie Rules opponent who broke her nose only got a one-match ban

YOU MAY HAVE seen over the weekend that Cora Staunton picked up a nasty broken nose in her latest game for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Mayo and Carnacon legend was on the wrong end of an elbow from Collingwood’s Sophie Casey, which forced her off the field for immediate medical attention.

Casey was subsequently reported and investigated in relation to the incident and was handed a one-match ban for breaking Staunton’s nose.

Staunton explained to us earlier on The Ladies Football Show how the AFLW’s disciplinary process hinges on how injured the player is.

Staunton also went on to explain whether she will be returning to the Mayo inter-county team on her return to Ireland. You can watch the full show here:

