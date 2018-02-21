Cora Staunton explains how the Aussie Rules opponent who broke her nose only got a one-match ban

YOU MAY HAVE seen over the weekend that Cora Staunton picked up a nasty broken nose in her latest game for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
The Mayo and Carnacon legend was on the wrong end of an elbow from Collingwoodâ€™s Sophie Casey, which forced her off the field for immediate medical attention.
Casey was subsequently reported and investigated in relation to the incident and was handed a one-match ban for breaking Stauntonâ€™s nose.
Staunton explained to us earlier on The Ladies Football ShowÂ how the AFLWâ€™s disciplinary process hinges on how injured the player is.Source: The42.ie/YouTube
Staunton also went on to explain whether she will be returning to the Mayo inter-county team on her return to Ireland.Â You can watch the full show here:Source: The42.ie/YouTube
An exciting documentary about Dublin camogieâ€™s All-Ireland quest will be hitting our screens next week
â€˜This motion is an insult to Congressâ€™ â€“ Cork county board opposes CPA motion on recording votes
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (6)