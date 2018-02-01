  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 February, 2018
It's Mayo v Cavan Down Under as Cora Staunton set for first AFLW start

Staunton and Laura Corrigan Duryea are flying the flag as GWS and Melbourne clash in round one.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 10:08 AM
51 minutes ago 738 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3827679

THE SECOND EDITION of the Australian Football League Women’s (AFWL) gets underway this weekend and starts with a bang as the Irish representatives go head-to-head at Casey Fields.

lcd cora Cora Staunton and Laura Corrigan Duryea come face-to-face on Saturday.

Mayo star Cora Staunton is set for her first taste of AFWL action as she starts at full-forward for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) when they take on Melbourne FC on Saturday (kick-off 5.05pm, local time).

For the Demons meanwhile, Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea is ready for her second year in the league and starts in the back pocket, meaning the duo will more than likely come head-to-head sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The42 back in November, Corrigan Duryea shared her excitement for the opening round after a loss to GWS last year and spoke about the possibility of marking 11-time All-Star Staunton.

“We definitely owe them for last year,” she said.

“When I left Ireland 10 years ago, she was superstar. She’s still a superstar. It’s going to be exciting. I’m possibly going to end up marking her at some stage. Round One, we’re playing against each other so who knows, who knows?

“I never thought I’d be playing against Cora Staunton in Australia, I’ll tell you that much!”

Melbourne have named six new players to take to the field while Staunton is one of the nine fresh faces to be blooded by GWS.

