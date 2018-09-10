This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pics: Cork's All-Ireland heroes bring the O'Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

Members of the senior and intermediate squads visited patients and their families this morning.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Sep 2018, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,115 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4228498

CORK’S ALL-IRELAND SENIOR and intermediate heroes will be welcomed home with an open-top bus parade later this evening, but members of both squads had an important appointment before boarding the train back south.

As is tradition for All-Ireland winners, the Cork senior and intermediate camogie teams brought the O’Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Monday morning to visit some of the patients and their families.

The Rebels clinched a fourth All-Ireland camogie title in five years at Croke Park yesterday, Orla Cotter’s injury-time free proving the difference after another titanic tussle with Kilkenny.  

There was also success for Cork at intermediate level as they put the anguish of two final defeats behind them to beat Down, 1-13 to 0-9. 

There were some lovely scenes in Crumlin this morning as the players shared their success with Cork fans, both young and old. 

Ashling Thompson with eight-year-old Jack O’Brien from Liscarroll, Cork

Aisling Thompson with Jack O'Brien Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Aisling Thompson with Jack O'Brien Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork players visit Cliodhna Barrett Murphy

Cork players meet Cliodhna Barrett Murphy Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Niall and Mairead Buckley, Barra (2) and eight-month-old Rua meet Aisling Thompson

Niall and Mairead with Barra (2) and 8 month old Rua Buckley meet Aisling Thompson Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Niall and Mairead with Barra (2) and 8 month old Rua Buckley meet Aisling Thompson Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Barra (2) and 8 month old Rua Buckley meet Aisling Thompson Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Barra (2) and 8 month old Rua Buckley meet Aisling Thompson Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Niamh Ni Chaoimh and Aileen Sheehan with six-year-old Morgan Boylan from Aughrim, Wicklow

Niamh Ni Chaoimh and Aileen Sheehan with Morgan Boylan Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork players with 11-year-old Sarah McLoughlin from Ballybofey, Donegal

Cork players with Sarah McLoughlin Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

14-year-old Sally Fox got her hands on the O’Duffy Cup

Cork players with Sally Fox Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork players with Sally Fox Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork players with Sally Fox Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork players with Sally Fox Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

As did Erin Keogh from Kildare

Aisling Thompson with Erin Keogh Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork fan Jack Cashman meets members of the senior and intermediate squads

Cork Camogie players with Jack Cashman Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork Camogie players with Jack Cashman Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

