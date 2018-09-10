In pics: Cork's All-Ireland heroes bring the O'Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

CORK’S ALL-IRELAND SENIOR and intermediate heroes will be welcomed home with an open-top bus parade later this evening, but members of both squads had an important appointment before boarding the train back south.

As is tradition for All-Ireland winners, the Cork senior and intermediate camogie teams brought the O’Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Monday morning to visit some of the patients and their families.

The Rebels clinched a fourth All-Ireland camogie title in five years at Croke Park yesterday, Orla Cotter’s injury-time free proving the difference after another titanic tussle with Kilkenny.

There was also success for Cork at intermediate level as they put the anguish of two final defeats behind them to beat Down, 1-13 to 0-9.

There were some lovely scenes in Crumlin this morning as the players shared their success with Cork fans, both young and old.

Ashling Thompson with eight-year-old Jack O’Brien from Liscarroll, Cork

Cork players visit Cliodhna Barrett Murphy

Niall and Mairead Buckley, Barra (2) and eight-month-old Rua meet Aisling Thompson

Niamh Ni Chaoimh and Aileen Sheehan with six-year-old Morgan Boylan from Aughrim, Wicklow

Cork players with 11-year-old Sarah McLoughlin from Ballybofey, Donegal

14-year-old Sally Fox got her hands on the O’Duffy Cup

As did Erin Keogh from Kildare

Cork fan Jack Cashman meets members of the senior and intermediate squads

