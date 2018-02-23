  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 February, 2018
Cork footballers hand debut to goalkeeper for top-of-the-table clash

Meanwhile, Tipperary have made one change in personnel for their Division 2 meeting with Meath.

By Paul Dollery Friday 23 Feb 2018, 11:40 AM
2 hours ago 2,755 Views 2 Comments
Ronan McCarthy Cork senior football manager Ronan McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK AND TIPPERARY have both named their starting line-ups for this weekend’s Allianz Football League Division 2 games against Cavan and Meath respectively.

Tipperary welcome the Royals to Semple Stadium tomorrow evening (7pm), while the Rebels — who are in second place — host leaders Cavan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (1pm).

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has made five changes in personnel to his side following their victory over Louth a fortnight ago, with Anthony Casey coming in for his debut.

Casey takes the place of Ryan Price in goal. Michael McSweeney replaces Sean Wilson at corner-back and Brian O’Driscoll starts at centre-back in place of Conor Dorman.

Cillian O’Hanlon partners captain Ian Maguire in midfield, so Ruairi Deane switches to left half-forward at the expense of Kevin O’Driscoll. Kevin Flahive swaps half-back for half-forward, and Sean White moves to centre-forward instead of Michael Hurley, who replaces Stephen Sherlock at corner-forward.

Cork (v Cavan)

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
6. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s — captain)
9. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)
17. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
19. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)
20. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
21. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)
22. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)
23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Liam Kearns Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Liam Kearns has made just one personnel change to the Tipperary side that drew with Clare in their last outing. Steven O’Brien returns from injury to start in midfield, so Liam Boland moves into the half-forward line in place of Jack Kennedy.

Tipperary (v Meath)

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers — captain)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
11. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)
17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
18. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)
19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)
20. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)
21. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
22. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)
23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
24. Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)
25. Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers)
26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)

‘He had an influence in bringing Jason Sherlock back into the GAA’

Six changes to depleted Limerick side set to travel to Antrim

