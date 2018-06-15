Morrissey the savour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit

Cork City 1

Bohemians 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

AS ACTION MOVED into the 89th minute with Cork City and Bohemians still scoreless at Turner’s Cross, it looked as if the Rebel Army would be overtaken at the top of the Premier Division.

However, the City fans’ hope is a light that never goes out and they were rewarded by a charming man as sub Gearóid Morrissey marked his first appearance since 30 April with an all-important goal.

When Shane Griffin sent a free kick from the right into the danger-zone, Graham Cummins kept the ball alive and Morrissey was able to fire to the top corner of the net.

It was a joyous moment at the end of a frustrating night for City as Bohs played well. They might have led early on as Ian Morris met a Kevin Devaney free kick but Barry McNamee blocked on the line, though City looked to have got on top as the half wore on.

They nearly led as Bohs defender Derek Pender headed against his own post from a McNamee corner and then Shane Supple did brilliantly to deny Cummins.

Kieran Sadlier shot over from close range early in the second half but Bohs were still in it and thought they had led when Dylan Watts slotted past Mark McNulty from a Devaney pass, but the flag was up for offside.

Time was running out for City, though Bohs had a let-off as Supple had to prevent what would have been a Keith Buckley own goal. The keeper could do nothing to keep out Morrissey’s effort, though.

Bohs sub Dan Byrne might have scored an equaliser in injury time, but McNulty saved brilliantly to ensure City took the points.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan (Gearóid Morrissey 60), Conor McCarthy, McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Barry McNamee (Josh O’Hanlon 78), Jimmy Keohane; Sheppard (Steven Beattie 20), Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender (Danny Grant 74), Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey (Dan Byrne 88), Paddy Kirk; Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris; Keith Buckley, Dylan Watts (Eoghan Stokes 90), Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

