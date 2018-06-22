This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City and Cockhill Celtic receive €160k in Uefa Natural Disaster Grants

The clubs suffered significant damage to their grounds last year.

By Ben Blake Friday 22 Jun 2018, 11:10 AM
The collapsed stand at Turner's Cross.
Image: Paul Dollery/The42
The collapsed stand at Turner's Cross.
The collapsed stand at Turner's Cross.
Image: Paul Dollery/The42

TWO IRISH CLUBS will benefit from Uefa Natural Disaster Grant funding, it has been announced today.

Cork City and Cockhill Celtic are set to receive financial aid amounting to a total of €160k (€59k to Cork and €101k for Cockhill) after suffering substantial damage to their playing grounds in 2017.

SSE Airtricity League champions City were affected by Storm Ophelia last October, when the Derrynane Stand at Turner’s Cross collapsed.

Meanwhile, Buncrana-based Celtic, who compete in the Ulster Senior League, saw the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground flooded back in August.

The FAI offered initial support to the clubs, but these grants will assist in repairing the facilities.

“One of the best examples of how grassroots football makes a real difference in communities around the country is how the people react when natural disasters hit clubs hard,” said FAI chief executive John Delaney.

The FAI works closely to assist clubs on every level and we reacted quickly to help the Munster FA once storm damage wreaked havoc at Turner’s Cross and the same when flooding affected Cockhill Celtic.

“I would like to thank Uefa’s Football and Social Responsibility Committee, and administration, in particular, chairman Peter Gillieron for their support with Natural Disaster Grants that will make a big difference.”

Colin Doyle expresses disappointment as he confirms search for new club

They want to pull you down – Sterling hits out at tabloid press

