Cork City out on their own again as they come from behind to beat Limerick

Graham Cummins celebrates his goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork City 2

Limerick 1

CORK CITY RETURNED to sole ownership of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division lead as sub Josh O’Hanlon was the match-winner at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Having fallen behind to Danny Morrissey’s opener, the league champions levelled immediately through Graham Cummins but it wasn’t until the 70th minute that the lead goal arrived.

When Kieran Sadlier did well to hold the ball on the left-hand side, O’Hanlon, on for Barry McNamee just moments beforehand, was there to meet his cross at the back post and the home side saw the game out from there.

It wasn’t a sparkling performance from the Rebel Army, but it was sufficient. If they had dropped points, they would have reflected on an early penalty miss, when Brendan Clarke saved from Karl Sheppard after Steven Beattie was fouled.

Limerick, who had been on the back foot for much of the opening half, hit the front on 34 minutes when Morrissey reacted well to finish athletically after Billy Dennehy’s free kick broke, the goal City’s first home league concession since last September.

The home side were level almost immediately though, Cummins getting a flick on Colm Horgan’s cross at the near post. Though they had a few half-chances before half-time, they were nothing to test Clarke.

The third quarter was much the same but another former City player, Mark O’Sullivan, nearly put the Shannonsiders ahead on 66, his shot rolling just wide after Shane Duggan’s ball wasn’t dealt with by the home defence.

City made the most of that let-off as O’Hanlon struck. O’Hanlon and Sadlier both went close late on, but more importantly for the hosts, they held out for the win.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Alan Bennett, Seán McLoughlin, Steven Beattie (Kieran Sadlier 52); Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane; Barry McNamee (Josh O’Hanlon 69), Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard; Graham Cummins (Danny Kane 82).

LIMERICK: Brendan Clarke; Killian Cantwell, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy (Barry Maguire half-time), Billy Dennehy; Eoin Wearen, Cian Coleman; Shane Duggan, Conor Clifford, William Fitzgerald (Karl O’Sullivan 35); Danny Morrissey (Mark O’Sullivan 64).

Referee: Tomás Connolly (Dublin).