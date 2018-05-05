  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City out on their own again as they come from behind to beat Limerick

Josh O’Hanlon was the match-winner at Turner’s Cross.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 5 May 2018, 4:01 PM
25 minutes ago 911 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3996665

Graham Cummins scores a goal Graham Cummins celebrates his goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork City 2

Limerick 1

CORK CITY RETURNED to sole ownership of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division lead as sub Josh O’Hanlon was the match-winner at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Having fallen behind to Danny Morrissey’s opener, the league champions levelled immediately through Graham Cummins but it wasn’t until the 70th minute that the lead goal arrived.

When Kieran Sadlier did well to hold the ball on the left-hand side, O’Hanlon, on for Barry McNamee just moments beforehand, was there to meet his cross at the back post and the home side saw the game out from there.

It wasn’t a sparkling performance from the Rebel Army, but it was sufficient. If they had dropped points, they would have reflected on an early penalty miss, when Brendan Clarke saved from Karl Sheppard after Steven Beattie was fouled.

Limerick, who had been on the back foot for much of the opening half, hit the front on 34 minutes when Morrissey reacted well to finish athletically after Billy Dennehy’s free kick broke, the goal City’s first home league concession since last September.

The home side were level almost immediately though, Cummins getting a flick on Colm Horgan’s cross at the near post. Though they had a few half-chances before half-time, they were nothing to test Clarke.

The third quarter was much the same but another former City player, Mark O’Sullivan, nearly put the Shannonsiders ahead on 66, his shot rolling just wide after Shane Duggan’s ball wasn’t dealt with by the home defence.

City made the most of that let-off as O’Hanlon struck. O’Hanlon and Sadlier both went close late on, but more importantly for the hosts, they held out for the win.

A view of seats reserved for Ed Sheeran Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Alan Bennett, Seán McLoughlin, Steven Beattie (Kieran Sadlier 52); Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane; Barry McNamee (Josh O’Hanlon 69), Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard; Graham Cummins (Danny Kane 82).

LIMERICK: Brendan Clarke; Killian Cantwell, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy (Barry Maguire half-time), Billy Dennehy; Eoin Wearen, Cian Coleman; Shane Duggan, Conor Clifford, William Fitzgerald (Karl O’Sullivan 35); Danny Morrissey (Mark O’Sullivan 64).

Referee: Tomás Connolly (Dublin).

Roy O’Donovan sent off for high boot to keeper’s head as Newcastle Jets lose controversial Grand Final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
FOOTBALL
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
European top-five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
PREMIER LEAGUE
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
‘Massive’ for Liverpool to finish top four, says Klopp
Wenger: Not my job to pick Arsenal successor
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie