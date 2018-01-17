Cork City announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper

DOUBLE-WINNERS CORK City have added goalkeeper Peter Cherrie to their ranks.

The 34-year-old Scot is the latest player to join the Leesiders during the close-season and he will provide competition for club legend Mark McNulty with back-up stopper Alan Smith currently recovering from injury.

Cherrie has a wealth of experience in the League of Ireland, having previously enjoyed spells at Dundalk (where he a Premier Division title in 2014) and, more recently, Bray Wanderers.

He has also lined out for Airdrie United, Ayr United, Clyde and Cliftonville during a 16-year senior career.

“I met John a couple of days ago and, to be honest, it was a no brainer, coming to the champions,” Cherrie told CorkCityFC.ie. “I’ve had to sacrifice a lot to come here but it is an opportunity I couldn’t afford to miss.”

“For John just to ring me was an honour, I thought my time had been and gone, but I can’t wait to get started. I know Mark [McNulty] from playing against him and, when Cork City won the league, I congratulated him in the tunnel and told him they deserved it. It should be good to train with him every day, there will be good competition and a bit of banter as well, I’m sure.”

“We want to do the same again and win another league title, get to cup finals and do well in Europe. If I’m not playing, I want to be there to support the boys, if I am playing, I want to do what I am there to do.”

BREAKING | We are delighted to announce that Peter Cherrie has #SignedFor2018! Read more on CorkCityFC.ie: https://t.co/xDKoTIuN2u #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/QB2hg1TlIQ — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) January 17, 2018

Manager John Caulfield added: “We have been working very hard to add another goalkeeper to the squad and to get a guy like Peter is great. He has a lot of experience, he has won a league with Dundalk and he has been with Bray for the last couple of years.”

“While Mark has been outstanding for us, to get a top-quality keeper in who knows the league, means there is good competition for the number one position, so we are thrilled to have Peter on board.

We have two top quality keepers here. Peter was excellent for Dundalk when he won the league with them and he is here to push Mark and try to take his position. We have competition all over the squad; we badly wanted competition in goal as well and now we have it.

“Goalkeepers are in their prime when they are in their late twenties and their thirties. Peter has massive experience and he is in his prime, so we are absolutely delighted to have him.”

