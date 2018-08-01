This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City to take on Rosenborg after Celtic advance in the Champions League

John Caulfield’s side will host the Norwegian champions in the first leg at Turmer’s Cross next week.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 9:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,595 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4159660
Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner and Cork City defender Damien Delaney.
Image: PA/INPHO
Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner and Cork City defender Damien Delaney.
Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner and Cork City defender Damien Delaney.
Image: PA/INPHO

CORK CITY WILL face Rosenborg in the the Europa League after the Norwegian champions were eliminated from the Champions League by Celtic for the second consecutive season.

Needing to overturn a 3-1 deficit from last weekâ€™s first leg at Parkhead, Rosenborg could only manage a goalless draw with the Scottish champions in this eveningâ€™s second leg at the Lerkendal Stadion.

While Celtic will now advance to a meeting with AEK Athens, Rosenborg must turn their attentions to a tie against Cork City in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The first leg is scheduled for Turnerâ€™s Cross on Thursday of next week, 9 August, with the return leg taking place on 16 August in Trondheim.

The winners will progress to the Europa Leagueâ€™s play-off round, where another victory will take them into the group stages. The play-off round draw will be made this Monday.

Rosenborg have been champions of Norway for the last three seasons but they currently trail SK Brann by two points with 14 games remaining in the 2018 campaign.

Norway Soccer Champions League Celtic's Scott Sinclair challenges for a header with Vegar Eggen Hedenstad of Rosenborg in tonight's second leg. Source: Ole Martin Wold

The clubâ€™s first-team is now being managed by interim boss Rini Coolen, who took charge last month following the controversial sacking of Kare Ingebrigsten.

The departure of Ingebrigsten seemingly left Rosenborg in disarray, with players issuing a statement calling for the decision to be reversed.

Following last yearâ€™s clash with Dundalk, this will be the second season in a row that Rosenborg have encountered Irish opposition in Europe.

After requiring extra-time to see off the Lilywhites in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, they were eliminated by Celtic. The Norwegians then shocked Ajax in the Europa League to secure a place in the group stages.

Cork City moved into this seasonâ€™s Europa League after a 4-0 aggregate loss to Polish champions Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

