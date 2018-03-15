Rebels announce team to take on Clare in league encounter

Cork back Sam Ryan (pictured here alongside Clare's Conall Oâ€™hAinifein in the McGrath Cup final) returns. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Ronan McCarthy has named his team to face Clare in Division Two of the Allianz Football League this weekend.

The Rebels, who are chasing promotion, host the Banner County at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday (7pm).

Having seen his side defeat Meath 2-16 to 1-15 at Paric Tailteann last Sunday, McCarthy brings Sam Ryan into his backline for Brian Oâ€™Driscoll.

The midfield pairing of Ian Maguire and Cilian Oâ€™Hanlon remains intact, but there are two changes in the forwards â€“Â Peter Kelleher andÂ Michael Hurley getting the nod for Sean White and Ruairi Deane.

Cork (v Clare)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

6. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

7. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (captain)

9. Cillian O Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)

13. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Colm O Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Ryan Price (O Donovan Rossa)

17. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

18. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Daniel O Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

21. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

23. Donnacha O Connor (Ballydesmond)

Elsewhere in Division Two, Roscommon have made two changes to their team for their meeting with Cavan at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday (2pm), as Fergal Lennon and Brian Stack come into the defence for John McManus and Seanie McDermott.

Roscommon (v Cavan)

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Brian Stack (St Brigidâ€™s)

7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg Oâ€™Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. CiarÃ¡n Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride (captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)

Subs

16. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

18. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

19. Enda Smith (Boyle)

20. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

21. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)

22. Philip Neilan (Fuerty)

23. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)

24. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

25. Tadhg McKenna (Boyle)

26. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)