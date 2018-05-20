Strong finish powers Cork minors from behind to Munster opener win over Clare

Cork 0-26

Clare 3-13

Denis Hurley reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

CORK FINISHED STRONGLY to reel in Clare and start their Munster minor hurling campaign with victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

John Considine’s side, featuring Cormac O’Brien and Shane Barrett from last year’s All-Ireland U17-winning team, scored six unanswered points between the 56th and 63rd minutes, two each from Alan Connolly and Paddy O’Flynn, with Cathal Hickey and Daniel Hogan also on target, to overhaul the visitors.

Clare, reduced to 14 men when Tony Butler was sent off for a second booking early in the second half, had led for almost all of the game, set on their way by two first-half goals from Mark Rodgers and one from Gearóid O’Grady as they led by 3-7 to 0-12 coming up to half-time.

Cork finished the first period with points from Olan Broderick and Evan Murphy and they were level within ten minutes of the restart as captain Barrett got one of his five points.

Even with the numerical deficit, Clare still looked as they had enough to answer Cork’s efforts but in the final stretch the hosts pushed on impressively.

Cork's Daniel Hogan is tackled by Cillian O'Brien of Clare. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Evan Murphy 0-8 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Shane Barrett 0-5, Alan Connolly 0-4 (0-2 frees), Paddy O’Flynn 0-2, Cormac O’Brien (65), Cillian O’Donovan, Olan Broderick, Paul Cooney, Daniel Hogan, Pádraig Power, Cathal Hickey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 2-2, Gearóid O’Grady 1-1, Kealan Guyler 0-3 (0-2 frees), Aidan Moriarty, William Halpin 0-2 each, Darragh Healy, Fionn Slattery, Shane Meehan 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. Christian Murphy (Midleton)

3. Padraic Cullinane (Ballinascarthy)

4. Cian O’Donovan (Sarsfields)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

6. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Olan Broderick (Killeagh)

9. Paul Cooney (Balincolig)

10. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

14. Paddy O’Flynn (Bride Rovers)

15. Evan Murphy (Glen Rovers)

Subs

23. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Moynihan (24)

20. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold) for Murphy (47)

21. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) for Broderick (53)

Clare

1. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

2. Jack Enright (Newmarket)

3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)

4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)

5. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)

6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

7. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

8. Jason Griffin (Inagh/Kilnamona)

9. Fionn Slattery (Bodyke)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

11. Gearóid O’Grady (Kilmaley)

12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

14. Kealan Guyler (Inagh/Kilnamona)

15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

Subs

17. Conor Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Griffin (38)

19. Conor Carrig (Wolfe Tones) for Slattery (44)

22. Josh Brack (Clarecastle) for Halpin (53)

18. Jack Minogue (Bodyke) for O’Grady (59)

20. Tadgh Dean (Crusheen) for Enright (59)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)