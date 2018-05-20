  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Strong finish powers Cork minors from behind to Munster opener win over Clare

It finished 0-26 to 3-13 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 20 May 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,527 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4024043
Clare's Fionn Slattery with Paul Cooney of Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Clare's Fionn Slattery with Paul Cooney of Cork.
Clare's Fionn Slattery with Paul Cooney of Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork 0-26

Clare 3-13

Denis Hurley reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

CORK FINISHED STRONGLY to reel in Clare and start their Munster minor hurling campaign with victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

John Considine’s side, featuring Cormac O’Brien and Shane Barrett from last year’s All-Ireland U17-winning team, scored six unanswered points between the 56th and 63rd minutes, two each from Alan Connolly and Paddy O’Flynn, with Cathal Hickey and Daniel Hogan also on target, to overhaul the visitors.

Clare, reduced to 14 men when Tony Butler was sent off for a second booking early in the second half, had led for almost all of the game, set on their way by two first-half goals from Mark Rodgers and one from Gearóid O’Grady as they led by 3-7 to 0-12 coming up to half-time.

Cork finished the first period with points from Olan Broderick and Evan Murphy and they were level within ten minutes of the restart as captain Barrett got one of his five points.

Even with the numerical deficit, Clare still looked as they had enough to answer Cork’s efforts but in the final stretch the hosts pushed on impressively.

Daniel Hogan is tackled by Cillian O'Brien Cork's Daniel Hogan is tackled by Cillian O'Brien of Clare. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Evan Murphy 0-8 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Shane Barrett 0-5, Alan Connolly 0-4 (0-2 frees), Paddy O’Flynn 0-2, Cormac O’Brien (65), Cillian O’Donovan, Olan Broderick, Paul Cooney, Daniel Hogan, Pádraig Power, Cathal Hickey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 2-2, Gearóid O’Grady 1-1, Kealan Guyler 0-3 (0-2 frees), Aidan Moriarty, William Halpin 0-2 each, Darragh Healy, Fionn Slattery, Shane Meehan 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. Christian Murphy (Midleton)
3. Padraic Cullinane (Ballinascarthy)
4. Cian O’Donovan (Sarsfields)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
6. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)
7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Olan Broderick (Killeagh)
9. Paul Cooney (Balincolig)

10. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)
11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)
12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Pádraig Power (Blarney)
14. Paddy O’Flynn (Bride Rovers)
15. Evan Murphy (Glen Rovers)

Subs

23. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Moynihan (24)
20. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold) for Murphy (47)
21. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) for Broderick (53)

Clare

1. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

2. Jack Enright (Newmarket)
3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)
4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)

5. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)
6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
7. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

8. Jason Griffin (Inagh/Kilnamona)
9. Fionn Slattery (Bodyke)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)
11. Gearóid O’Grady (Kilmaley)
12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
14. Kealan Guyler (Inagh/Kilnamona)
15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

Subs

17. Conor Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Griffin (38)
19. Conor Carrig (Wolfe Tones) for Slattery (44)
22. Josh Brack (Clarecastle) for Halpin (53)
18. Jack Minogue (Bodyke) for O’Grady (59)
20. Tadgh Dean (Crusheen) for Enright (59)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

Ardscoil Ris star hits 0-10 to guide Limerick minors past Tipperary in Munster opener

‘It’s an absolute disgrace’ – Tipp manager Kearns left frustrated by one week turnaround

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
FOOTBALL
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool &amp; Spurs
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Red Star's open-top bus goes up in flames during league title celebrations
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Limerick begin Munster campaign in flying form with six-point victory over Tipperary
Limerick begin Munster campaign in flying form with six-point victory over Tipperary
Strong finish powers Cork minors from behind to Munster opener win over Clare
LIVE: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie