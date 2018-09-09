This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After three years of heartbreak, Cork crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions

The Rebelettes had seven points to spare over Down.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,437 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4226607

Cork 1-13

Down 0-9

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

CORK SUFFERED DEFEAT in six All-Irelands intermediate camogie finals since 2006, including the last three years in-a-row, but they put that losing run to bed by collecting their fourth title at the grade this afternoon.

Caroline Sugrue and Clare McGilligan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Rebelettes were beaten in the last three finals to Meath (twice) and Kilkenny, while they also lost three deciders in succession between 2007-09 – two of them after a replay.

But 1-6 from Catriona Collins and 0-4 from Saoirse McCarthy helped the Rebellettes past a plucky Down outfit in Croke Park. Collins’s goal in the 40th minute helped Cork into a six-point lead and from there they never looked back.

Courcey Rovers star McCarthy clipped over four outstanding scores and was deservedly named player of the match afterwards.

Down were seeking to win the trophy for the first time in 20 years and despite a good showing, they lacked the clinical edge up front to hurt Cork.

It was an impressive attacking performance from Cork, who posted 1-9 from open play, while defensively they finished the campaign without conceding a single goal.

For manager Paudie Murray there was little time to celebrate as his focused turned to the senior decider against Kilkenny.

Sara-Lousie Carr and Saoirse McCarthy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Down showed no early signs of nerves from the throw-in and scored from their first five shots at the target to take an early 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

Cork dominated the second quarter and scored five unanswered before the break, with corner-forwards Caroline Sugrue and Caitriona Collins edging their battles inside.

Saoirse McCarthy was Cork’s most impressive player in the first period and had three scores of the highest quality on the board by the interval.

Down were back on level terms five minutes into the second-half after efforts from Niamh Mallon and Saoirse Sands. Cork responded in devastating fashion, posting 1-3 to move five ahead by the 42nd minute. 

The goal arrived after a devastating run by Finola Neville that saw her handpass to Collins on the edge of the area. Collins spun away and rifled it into the net past the helpless Maria McNally. 

Sarah Harrington and Niamh Mallon Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sara-Louise Carr, daughter of two-time All-Ireland football winner Ross Carr, was one of Down’s best attacking threats but she was dismissed on a second yellow card in the 49th minute.

Carr was on a yellow from the first half when she was pulled for a charging – a call that looked harsh – and referee John Dermody produced a second yellow card before sending her off.

Sara-Louise’s sister Fionnuala fired over a free for Down, but late scores from Saoirse McCarthy and substitute Cliona Healy helped Cork to victory.

Scorers for Cork: Catriona Collins 1-6 (0-4f), Saoirse McCarthy 0-4, Caroline Sugrue 0-2, Cliona Healy 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Down: Niamh Mallon 0-3 (0-1f), Saoirse Sands 0-2, Fionnuala Carr (0-1f), Paula Gribben, Sara-Louise Carr and Aimee McAleenan 0-1 each.

Cork 

1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Niamh Ni Chaoimh (Killeagh)
3. Sarah Harrington (Fr O’Neills)
6. Jennifer Barry (Bride Rovers)

7. Lauren Callanan (Glen Rovers)
2. Leah Weste (Ballincollig)
8. Sarah Buckley (Ballincollig)

9. Katelyn Hickey (Blackrock)
5. Siobhan Hutchinson (Eire Og)

10. Laura Hayes (St Catherines)
11. Finola Neville (St Catherines)
12. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers)

13. Caroline Sugrue (Ballinascarthy )
14. Maeve McCarthy (Sarsfields)
15. Caitriona Collins (Ballinhassig)

Subs

19. Cliona Healy (Aghabullogue) for Maeve McCarthy (39)
17. Rachel O’Callaghan (St Catherines) for Sugrue (60)
20. Roisin Killeen (Ballyhea) for Callanan (62)

Down 

1. Marie McNally (Portaferry)

4. Nicole Kelly (An Riocht)
3. Allannah Savage (Ballygalget)
2. Clare McGilligan (Clonduff)

5. Blainaid Savage (Ballygalget)
7. Dearbhla (Liatroim Fontenoys)
8. Catherine Rocks (Bredagh)

9. Paula Cribben (Clonduff)
10. Deirbhile Savage (Ballygalget) 

12. Sara-Louise Carr (Clonduff)
14. Niamh Mallon (Portaferry) 
11. Aimee McAlleenan (Liatroim Fontenoys)

13. Saoirse Sands (Portaferry)
6. Fionnuala Carr (Clonduff)
16. Orlagh Caldwell (Mayobridge)

Subs

15. Orla Gribben (Clonduff) for Magee (blood sub, 14 – 28)
15. Cribben for Caldwell (29)
20. Clara Cowan (Clonduff) for McGilligan (52)

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    Pjanic admits Bosnia 'a little bit lucky' as Michael O'Neill laments 'sore' home defeat
    LIVERPOOL
    'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Fabinho claims he's happy with start to life at Liverpool despite still waiting for competitive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie