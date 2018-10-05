This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations

10 for the victorious Rebels, nine for the beaten finalists.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Oct 2018, 5:09 PM
30 minutes ago 331 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4270924

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONS Cork lead the way in the nominees for the 2018 Camogie Soaring Stars Awards with 10 nominations while beaten finalists Down are close behind with nine.

Sara-Lousie Carr and Saoirse McCarthy 10 for Cork, 9 for Down: Saoirse McCarthy and Sara-Louise Carr are both up for awards. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With the All-Star nominees announced earlier this week, the 36 nominees for the Soaring Stars are drawn from the intermediate and Premier Junior grades — and the 15 “most outstanding” players receive the accolades.

After three All-Ireland intermediate final losses in-a-row, Cork beat Down on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-9 on the second Sunday in September to finally secure the crown. 

And they’ve been rewarded with 10 nominees for these awards. Among them are goalkeeper Amy Lee, defenders Sarah Harrington, Leah Weste, Jennifer Barry and Siobhán Hutchinson, midfielder Katelyn Hickey and attacking quartet Finola Neville, Caitríona Collins, Caroline Sugrue and Saoirse McCarthy, Player of the Match in the Croke Park decider.

Cork team celebrate after the game with the Jack McGrath Cup The victorious Cork side celebrate. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Down, who were seeking to lift the silver for the first time in 20 years, cap a remarkable year with nine players on the shortlist.

Goalkeeper Marie McNally, defenders Alannah Savage, Nicole Down, Fionnuala Carr and Dearbhla Magee join midfielder Paula Griben and forward trio Sara-Louise Carr, Niamh Mallon and Saoirse Sands.

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Dublin receive three nominations while there are two for Kerry, whom they beat in the final. 

Elsewhere, it’s three for Tipperary at intermediate level, two a-piece for Antrim and Westmeath and one for Derry.

Emer Keenan and Deirdre Johnstone lift the Kay Mills Cup Dublin lifted the Premier Junior crown. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Roscommon (two), Offaly and Armagh are all also represented at Premier Junior.

Earlier this week the 2018 All-Star nominees were announced with beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Kilkenny securing 14 nominations while back-to-back champions Cork were next in line with 12.

The 15th annual Camogie All-Stars banquet will take place in CityWest Hotel on Saturday 3 November, with both teams announced on the night as well as Player of the Years at each grade and Manager of the Year.

Soaring Stars Winners with Camogie Association CEO Joan O'Flynn, President of the Camogie Association Catherine Neary and Deirdre Ashe of Liberty Insurance The 2017 Soaring Stars winners. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Here’s the Camogie Soaring Stars Awards 2018 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list in full:

Goalkeepers

  1. Maria McNally (Down)
  2. Amy Lee (Cork)
  3. Shannon Touhey (Offaly)

Defenders

Full-Back Line

  1. Niamh Leen (Kerry)
  2. Sarah Harrington (Cork)
  3. Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary)
  4. Aoife Higgins (Westmeath)
  5. Nicole Kelly (Down)
  6. Alannah Savage (Down)
  7. Leah Weste (Cork)

Half-Back Line

  1. Aileen McManus (Antrim)
  2. Jennifer Barry (Cork)
  3. Gertie Dowd (Roscommon)
  4. Fionnuala Carr (Down)
  5. Siobhán Hutchinson (Cork)
  6. Dearbhla Magee (Down)
  7. Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin)

Midfielders

  1. Paula Gribben (Down)
  2. Nicola Loughnane (Tipperary)
  3. Katelyn Hickey (Cork)
  4. Gráinne McNicholl (Derry)
  5. Patrice Diggin (Kerry)

Forwards

Half-Forward Line

  1. Pamela Greville (Westmeath)
  2. Caragh Dawson (Dublin)
  3. Finola Neville (Cork)
  4. Jenny Grace (Tipperary)
  5. Katie McAleese (Antrim)
  6. Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
  7. Ciara Donnelly (Armagh)

Full-Forward Line

  1. Aoife Bugler (Dublin)
  2. Sara-Louise Carr (Down)
  3. Sinéad O’ Brien (Roscommon)
  4. Caitríona Collins (Cork)
  5. Caroline Sugrue (Cork)
  6. Niamh Mallon (Down)
  7. Saoirse Sands (Down)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    Southgate: England job 'not something you should give away lightly'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City â Klopp
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City – Klopp
    Top-of-the-table clash: Title contenders prepare to battle as Liverpool welcome Guardiola's champions to Anfield
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MUNSTER
    Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash
    Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash
    Carbery to face Leinster in Munster colours for the first time tomorrow
    James Ryan relieved to move beyond unbeaten streak after finally tasting defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie