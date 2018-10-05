All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONS Cork lead the way in the nominees for the 2018 Camogie Soaring Stars Awards with 10 nominations while beaten finalists Down are close behind with nine.

With the All-Star nominees announced earlier this week, the 36 nominees for the Soaring Stars are drawn from the intermediate and Premier Junior grades — and the 15 “most outstanding” players receive the accolades.

After three All-Ireland intermediate final losses in-a-row, Cork beat Down on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-9 on the second Sunday in September to finally secure the crown.

And they’ve been rewarded with 10 nominees for these awards. Among them are goalkeeper Amy Lee, defenders Sarah Harrington, Leah Weste, Jennifer Barry and Siobhán Hutchinson, midfielder Katelyn Hickey and attacking quartet Finola Neville, Caitríona Collins, Caroline Sugrue and Saoirse McCarthy, Player of the Match in the Croke Park decider.

Down, who were seeking to lift the silver for the first time in 20 years, cap a remarkable year with nine players on the shortlist.

Goalkeeper Marie McNally, defenders Alannah Savage, Nicole Down, Fionnuala Carr and Dearbhla Magee join midfielder Paula Griben and forward trio Sara-Louise Carr, Niamh Mallon and Saoirse Sands.

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Dublin receive three nominations while there are two for Kerry, whom they beat in the final.

Elsewhere, it’s three for Tipperary at intermediate level, two a-piece for Antrim and Westmeath and one for Derry.

Roscommon (two), Offaly and Armagh are all also represented at Premier Junior.

Earlier this week the 2018 All-Star nominees were announced with beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Kilkenny securing 14 nominations while back-to-back champions Cork were next in line with 12.

The 15th annual Camogie All-Stars banquet will take place in CityWest Hotel on Saturday 3 November, with both teams announced on the night as well as Player of the Years at each grade and Manager of the Year.

Here’s the Camogie Soaring Stars Awards 2018 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list in full:

Goalkeepers

Maria McNally (Down) Amy Lee (Cork) Shannon Touhey (Offaly)

Defenders

Full-Back Line

Niamh Leen (Kerry) Sarah Harrington (Cork) Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) Aoife Higgins (Westmeath) Nicole Kelly (Down) Alannah Savage (Down) Leah Weste (Cork)

Half-Back Line

Aileen McManus (Antrim) Jennifer Barry (Cork) Gertie Dowd (Roscommon) Fionnuala Carr (Down) Siobhán Hutchinson (Cork) Dearbhla Magee (Down) Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin)

Midfielders

Paula Gribben (Down) Nicola Loughnane (Tipperary) Katelyn Hickey (Cork) Gráinne McNicholl (Derry) Patrice Diggin (Kerry)

Forwards

Half-Forward Line

Pamela Greville (Westmeath) Caragh Dawson (Dublin) Finola Neville (Cork) Jenny Grace (Tipperary) Katie McAleese (Antrim) Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) Ciara Donnelly (Armagh)

Full-Forward Line

Aoife Bugler (Dublin) Sara-Louise Carr (Down) Sinéad O’ Brien (Roscommon) Caitríona Collins (Cork) Caroline Sugrue (Cork) Niamh Mallon (Down) Saoirse Sands (Down)

