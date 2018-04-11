  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Cork earn comprehensive 27-point victory over Waterford

It was straightforward for the hosts as they eased past the challenge of their opponents at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Rinn.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,196 Views 1 Comment
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork 4-20

Waterford 0-5

IT WAS STRAIGHTFORWARD for Cork as they eased past the challenge of Waterford at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Rinn in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Munster MFC on Wednesday evening.

The home side hit the ground running and Hugh Murphy forced Waterford goalkeeper Niall McSweeney into an early save before Conor Corbett netted in the third minute.

The points flowed after that with Dara Oâ€™Sullivan, Evan Cooke, SeÃ¡n McDonnell and AodhÃ¡n Ã“ Luasa all scoring before Ã“ Luasa grabbed a second goal on 10, proofing from Corbettâ€™s pass across, with McSweeney unlucky not to intercept.

Waterford did get off the mark through Aaron Ryan in the 12th minute and though Cork continued to push on, with defenders David Buckley, Francis Cronin and Eoin Nation all getting forward for points, the visitors werenâ€™t inhibited.

Niall Oâ€™Keeffe and James Power both had points while in between, Liam Fennell drew a good save from Cork netminder Diarmuid Doody.

It was 2-13 to 0-3 at half-time and Evan Cooke added another goal straight after the start of the second half. Subs Michael Oâ€™Neill and Josephe Harte also got on the scoresheet for Cork as management gave other players a run and SeÃ¡n McDonnell rounded off the win with a fourth goal in the 57th minute.

Cork now face Kerry in the semi-final on 8 May in Tralee.

Meanwhile, there was success elsewhere for Clare, as they beat Limerick 3-13 to 2-9 in round one of the Munster minor football championship at Cusack Park tonight.

Scorers for Cork: AodhÃ¡n Ã“ Luasa 1-5 (0-2 frees), Conor Corbett, SeÃ¡n McDonnell 1-2 each, Evan Cooke 1-1, Dara Oâ€™Sullivan 0-3, Michael Oâ€™Neill 0-3, David Buckley, Francis Cronin, Eoin Nation, Joseph Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: James Power (0-1 free), Niall Oâ€™Keeffe (0-2 free) 0-2 each, Aaron Ryan 0-1 (free).

CORK

1. Diarmuid Doody (Buttevant)

2. Dylan Connolly (Glanworth)

3. David Buckley (Newcestown)

4. Cian Oâ€™Donovan (Glanmire)

5. Francis Cronin (Cullen)

6. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada)

7. Eoin Nation (Aghada)

8. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Richard Lombard (Ballyhooly)

10. Hugh Murphy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

11. Dara Oâ€™Sullivan (St Finbarrâ€™s)

12. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

13. SeÃ¡n McDonnell (Mallow)

14. AodhÃ¡n Ã“ Luasa (Naomh AbÃ¡n)

15. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Subs

22. Joseph Harte (Douglas) for Lombard (35)

21. Andrew Whelton (Castlehaven) for Murphy (35)

24. Michael Oâ€™Neill (Buttevant) for Corbett (37)

19. Neil Lordan (Ballinora) for Connolly (44)

16. Max White (Douglas) for Doody (51)

20. Joseph Oâ€™Shea (Urhan) for Nation (51)

WATERFORD

1. Niall McSweeney (Gaultier)

2. Colin Foley (Ballinacourty)

3. SeÃ¡n Boyce (The Nire)

4. SeÃ¡n Lennon (Brickey Rangers)

5. Luke Power (Kilgobnet)

6. Tom Walsh (Rathgormack)

7. Liam Fennell (Stradbally)

8. Conor Browne (Brickey Rangers)

9. James Power (Rathgormack)

10. Aaron Ryan (The Nire)

11. Larry Walsh (The Nire)

12. SeÃ¡n Ronayne (Brickey Rangers)

13. Niall Oâ€™Keeffe (De La Salle)

14. MicheÃ¡l Ã“ Floinn (Old Parish)

15. Ronan Elliffe (Rathgormack)

Subs

17. Henry Griffin (Ballinameela) for Ryan (18, injured)

18. Aidan Behan (Kilrossanty) for Power (half-time)

19. TomÃ¡s Mooney (Kill) for Ronayne (40)

20. PÃ¡draig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty) for Ã“ Floinn (50)

21. SeÃ¡n Walsh (The Nire) for Elliffe (53)

22. Keelan Taylor (St Saviourâ€™s) for Fennell (58)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

