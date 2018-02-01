  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
O'Neill starts at full-forward as Cork make 3 changes for trip to face Down

Páirc Esler hosts Sunday’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 10:15 PM
50 minutes ago 1,812 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3829339

ATTACKER COLM O’NEILL returns to the starting side for Cork as part of three changes ahead of their trip to face Down in Division 2 of the Allianz football league on Sunday.

Colm O’Neill celebrates scoring a point Colm O'Neill hit 1-1 as a sub against Tipperary last Saturday. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Cork lost out in their opening clash against Tipperary last Saturday night with O’Neill coming off the bench to shoot 1-1 in the second half.

O’Neill has been named at full-forward for the tie in Newry by manager Ronan McCarthy with Tom Clancy coming into the side at wing-back and Killian O’Hanlon named to start at midfield.

Daniel O’Callaghan and Stephen Sherlock drop to the bench while Sean Powter is sidelined with a hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of their league campaign.

A notable positional change sees defender Kevin Crowley set to start at centre-forward while Matthew Taylor, Peter Kelleher and Cian Dorgan are all additions to the subs bench.

Peter Kelleher with Brendan McArdle and Kevin McKernan Peter Kelleher is back involved with Cork for Sunday's clash with Down. Source: Conor Wyse/INPHO

Throw-in at Páirc Esler on Sunday is 1.30pm.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
6. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
7. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s — captain)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)
11. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Ryan Price (O Donovan Rossa)
17. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)
18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
19. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)
20. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
21. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)
22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
23. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)
24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

