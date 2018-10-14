Cork football semi-final goes to second replay after dramatic finish

Castlehaven 1-18

Duhallow 2-15

John O’Shea reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

ONE OF THE best Cork SFC championship games to be played in a long time. A game played at full throttle and full of drama from first whistle to last.

Castlehaven and Duhallow will have to do battle once more, after this pulsating replay encounter once more ended in a draw.

This entire contest of football was played at quite an electric pace. It was absorbing stuff right throughout. Those in attendance witnessed arguably the most exciting game of football in this year’s championship.

In the opening half, whenever one side looked like getting in front, the other would pull the other back in. Duhallow had players such as Michael Vaughan, Donnacha O’Connor and Anthony O’Connor in good scoring form, while Castlehaven had points from Michael Hurley, Conor Cahalane and Mark Collins among others.

At half-time, it was Duhallow that led 0-9 to 0-7 , but in truth, football was the winner after what was an enthralling opening 30 minutes of football.

Castlehaven hit the back of the net early into the second half, when Michael Hurley finished with a clinically taken effort.

It was an absolutely crucial score for the West Cork side, as they were to remain in front for much of the remainder of the contest. Further points from the inspirational Hurley, Cathal Maguire and Damien Cahalane looked to have booked the Haven’s favor.

But this most compelling of contests would have its fitting dramatic conclusion. Duhallow got a late goal from Darragh Moynihan and a point from Vaughan meant we were going to extra time, with the scores level at 1-14 apiece.

Just when it looked as though Castlehaven again had done enough, Anthony O’Connor found the net with seconds left in extra time for Duhallow

Conor Cahalane and Castlehaven had other ideas and a final late point means these two teams have to do battle all over again.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Michael Hurley 1-7, Mark Collins (0-4 frees) , Conor Cahalane 0-4 each, Conor O’Driscoll 0-2, Cathal Maguire 0-1.

Scorers for Duhallow: Michael Vaughan 0-5, Anthony O’Connor, Darragh Moynihan 1-1 each , Donnacha O’Connor (0-3 frees) 0-3, Aidan Walsh, Seamus Hickey 0-2 each, Fintan O’Connor 0-1.

Castlehaven

1- Anthony Seymour

2- Ronan Walsh

3- David Limrick

4- Ciaran O’Sullivan

5- James Davis

6- Damien Cahalane

22- Steven Collins

8- Mark Collins

9- Sean Dineen

10- Shane Hurley

11- Roland Whelton

20- Darragh Cahalane

19- Conor Cahalane

14- Brian Hurley

15- Michael Hurley

Subs:

17- David McCarthy for Whelton (HT)

13- Conor O’Driscoll for Dineen (HT).

12- Cathal Maguire for S Hurley (41).

7- Jamie Walsh for Davis (52).

25- Seanie Cahalane for O’Driscoll (71).

23- Shane Nolan for M Hurley (77).

Duhallow

1- Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2- Bart Daly(Newmarket)

3- John McLoughlin (Kanturk)

4- Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5- Lorcan O’Neill(Kanturk)

6- Kealan Buckley (Knocknagree)

7- Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)

8- Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

9- Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10- Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)

11- Donnacha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)

12- Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13- Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

14- Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

15- Michael Vaughan (Millstreet).

Subs:

18- Darragh Moynihan (Ballydesmond) for A O’Connor (39)

17- Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue) for F O’Connor (54)

22- Kevin Cremin (Boherbue) for Vaughan (67).

18- A O’Connor for Moynihan (71).

Referee: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers)

