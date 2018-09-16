Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC

REIGNING CORK HURLING champions Imokilly are into the semi-finals of this year’s competition, but only after receiving a scare from Newcestown in Sunday’s quarter-final.

When Paudie O’Sullivan scored a goal for the East Cork divisional side in the 53rd minute of the clash at Páirc Uí Rinn, it put them 1-20 to 0-16 in front as injury time dawned, their lead was 1-22 to 0-17.

However, injuries meant that Newcestown had six minutes left to challenge and they lived up to their never-say-die spirit as sub Seán O’Donovan touched a Daniel Twomey delivery to the net before Twomey sent over a free to cut the gap to four points.

A second goal followed in the 65th minute, Trevor Horgan netting after showing great close control, but Imokilly wouldn’t cough up an equaliser.

Centre-forward William Leahy scored 10 points for the winners while O’Sullivan finished with 1-2 and Cork captain Séamus Harnedy scored three points, coming into the game strongly in the second half.

In the last four, Imokilly will face UCC after the college side held off Sarsfields to win by 0-20 to 1-14.

Kerry’s Shane Conway was excellent throughout for the College, notching 10 points, four in the first half as they led by 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time.

Sars, for whom Eoin O’Sullivan and Daniel Kearney were the main scorers, led early in the second period but five unanswered points from UCC – with Tom Devine and Andrew Casey among the scorers – had the 0-15 to 0-10 in front by the three-quarter mark.

That lead had stretched to 0-19 to 0-13 in the 57th minute but a Jack O’Connor Sars point was followed by a goal from Kearney. Unfortunately for the Glanmire side, a levelling goal remained elusive and UCC march on to the semi-finals.

Last year’s finalists Blackrock will meet Midleton in the other semi-final.

