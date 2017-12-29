  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
John Meyler names his first starting line-up as Cork senior hurling manager

The Rebels face Limerick tomorrow in their Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League opener.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Dec 2017, 7:12 PM
11 hours ago
Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler.
Image: INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler.
Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler.
Image: INPHO/Ken Sutton

THE CORK TEAM to play Limerick in tomorrow’s Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League opener in Mallow (5.00pm) has been announced.

John Meyler has gone with an experimental line-up for his first game in charge, with only two players who featured in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Waterford included.

Daniel Kearney and Mikey Cahalane, both of whom came off the bench in that 4-19 to 0-20 loss to the Deise at Croke Park, will start at midfield and full-forward respectively.

Eleven members of the team who started against Waterford back in August, including 2017 All-Stars Mark Coleman and Patrick Horgan, are included on the bench.

Eight of the players who will start for Cork tomorrow featured in the Rebels’ defeat to Limerick in the Munster U21 hurling final last July: goalkeeper Patrick Collins, defenders Sean O’Donoghue, David Griffin, Chris O’Leary, Tim O’Mahony and Darren Browne; forwards Robbie O’Flynn and Jack O’Connor.

Substitutes John Cashman, Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston also played in that two-point loss in the provincial decider at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

8. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
9. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
11. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
12. Eoghan Finn (St Finbarr’s)

13. Robert O’Shea (Carrigaline)
14. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs:

16. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
17. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)
18. John Cashman (Blackrock)
19. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
20. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
21. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
22. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
23. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
24. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
25. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
26. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
27. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
28. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5 All-Ireland U21 winners start in strong Limerick side for season opener against Cork

Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces his retirement from inter-county hurling

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

