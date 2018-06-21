This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch Geaney, support Connolly, competitive from the start - Cork's targets against favourites Kerry

The old rivals clash in the final on Saturday night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 7:07 PM
57 minutes ago 1,483 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4084712
Cork and Kerry players battling for possession last July.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Cork and Kerry players battling for possession last July.
Cork and Kerry players battling for possession last July.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

UNDER THE GUIDANCE of Eamonn Fitzmaurice, the Munster senior championship has been the stage for complete and utter dominance by Kerry.

Since taking charge for the start of the 2013 campaign, Kerry have strung together five successive titles with Fitzmaurice at the helm. He’s chasing a sixth successive triumph in Saturday’s final – Kerry’s last provincial six-in-a-row arrived in 1980 and they would add another two final successes to that, before Cork ended that winning streak in 1983.

The odds and opinion are squared firmly in Kerry’s favour before the latest instalment of their provincial final rivalry on Saturday night.

So what areas must Cork target in an attempt to break this cycle of Kerry dominance in Munster?

Competitive on the scoreboard

The most recent final between these counties and the last final between the pair in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, points to an obvious aim for Cork. It may sound simplistic but for Cork the starting point on Saturday is staying close to Kerry on the scoreboard for as long as possible.

In 2014 they trailed by eight points at half-time and were ten adrift by the 56th minute. Last July they were six behind at the midway mark of the first half, and while Cork cut the deficit to four by the interval, Kerry had an eight point cushion entering the last quarter. Staying competitive at the start and preventing Kerry from streaking clear must be a key objective.

Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue and Donnchadh Walsh James O'Donoghue caused huge problems for Kerry against Cork in 2014. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Protect their full-back line

The wide prairies of space between the Cork full-back and half-back lines were ruthlessly exposed by Kerry in the opening period of the 2014 game, essentially ending the match as a contest. Kerry also found plenty room to manoeuvre in last summer and enter the game in a strong scoring mood after posting 0-32 against Clare.

It was notable against Tipperary that Cork worked hard on supporting their inside rearguard and shutting down those channels. Stephen Cronin dropped deep at times to double up on Michael Quinlivan, John O’Rourke swept around the half-back line while Ruairi Deane and Kevin O’Driscoll came deep to offer an outlet for possession.

Cork’s team selection indicates they will attempt to set up a defensive shield with a half-forward line of O’Driscoll, White and Deane equipped to aid their back line. Cork need a strong foundation for their challenge.

Scoring support for Connolly

The scoring options named on the bench for Cork are striking with Colm O’Neill, Paul Kerrigan and Brian Hurley hitting a combined haul of 1-3 during their different cameos against Tipperary. That trio have had their injury travails which means the spotlight from the start will fall on Luke Connolly.

He set the bar high by weighing in with 0-10 in the win over Tipperary, matching the tally he contributed against Kerry opposition when Nemo Rangers lifted the Munster club crown last November. Connolly has matured as a footballer to showcase his natural attacking ability.

His threat is well advertised now and Kerry will be mindful of quelling his influence. Connolly will aim to deliver yet Cork need to support him as well, whether it is Mark Collins or Sean White launching over from play, or to wheel scoring options off the bench as the game unfolds.

Luke Connolly Luke Connolly before Cork's semi-final against Tipperary. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Keep a close eye on Geaney

Kerry have an array of forwards that can hurt Cork but with the expectation surrounding youngsters Sean O’Shea and David Clifford continuing to rise, and the focus on 2014 Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue’s restoration to form and fitness, it is important to note just how much Paul Geaney has tended to influence these encounters.

He’s an unblemished record since his Munster senior bow for Kerry in 2014 and 2-12 in his four championship appearances against Cork, including Kerry’s only goal in the last two final wins over the Rebels.

Even when it wasn’t a traditional Munster final pairing, Geaney did the damage in hitting Tipperary for 2-3 in 2016 and sweeping up the man-of-the-match accolade. Cork will need to carefully police him.

Geaney

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I guess my life took me on a different journey’ – From Munster wins with Cork to a Christy Ring Cup final with London

Two changes to O’Connor’s Kerry U20 side for Munster semi-final against Waterford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
Mousa Dembele will not join a Spurs rival
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move
Sampdoria chief confirms midfielder's imminent €30m Arsenal transfer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie