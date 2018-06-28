Tweaks here and there as Cork and Kerry name sides for Munster U20 decider

KERRY AND CORK have both shown their hand ahead of tomorrow’s EirGrid Munster U20FC final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).
Jack O’Connor has made one change to his starting Kingdom side that ruthlessly beat Waterford on a scoreline of 3-22 to 0-1 last time out.
Dromid Pearses defender Graham O’Sullivan starts at centre-half back, while Cian Gammell is the player to make way.
Meanwhile, Cork have made two personnel switches to the side that started against Clare as they avoided shock to reach the provincial showdown.
Defender Tom Linehan and forward Colm Barrett are the two new faces, while Sean Walsh and Matthew Bradley drop to the bench amongst other positional switches.
Referee for the Munster final showdown in Tralee is Sean Lonergan from Tipperary
Kerry
1. Brian Lonergan – Ballymacelligott
2. David Naughton – Dr Crokes
3. Stefan Okunbor – Na Gaeil
4. Micheál Reidy – Ballymacelligott
5. Mike Breen – Beaufort
6. Graham O’Sullivan - Dromid Pearses
7. Daniel O’Brien – Glenflesk
8. Mark Ryan – Rathmore
9. Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil
10. Fiachra Clifford – Laune Rangers
11. Cormac Linnane – Beale
12. Dara Moynihan – Spa, Killarney
13. Donal O’Sullivan – Kilgarvan (captain)
14. Bryan Sweeney – Listowel Emmets
15. David Shaw – Dr Crokes
Subs
16. Deividas Uosis – Dingle
17. Cian Gammell – Killarney Legion
18. Brian Friel – Rathmore
19. Patrick Warren – Gneeveguilla
20. Eddie Horan – Scartaglen
21. Sean O’Leary – Kilcummin
22. Micheal Foley – Ballydonoghue
23. Michael Potts – Dr Crokes
24. Ciarán Kennedy – Beaufort
Cork
1. Ian Giltinan – Carrigaline
2. Nathan Walsh – Douglas
3. Brian Murphy – Nemo Rangers
4. Kevin O’Donovan – Nemo Rangers
5. Liam O’Donovan – Clonakilty (captain)
6. Aidan Browne – Newmarket
7. Tom Linehan – St Michael’s
8. Colm O’Callaghan – Eire Og
9. Mark Keane – Mitchelstown
10. Maurice Shanley – Clonakilty
11. Tadhg Corkery – Cill Na Matra
12. Cathal Maguire – Castlehaven
13. Colm Barrett – St Finbarr’s
14. Chris Óg Jones – Iveleary
15. Damien Gore – Kilmacabea
Subs
16. Eoin Kelleher – Eire Og
17. Alan McCarthy – St Finbarr’s
18. Sean O Sullivan – Mitchelstown
19. Liam Wall – Kilmurry
20. Jack Ryan – Ballymartle
21. Matthew Bradley – Aghabullogue
22. Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers
23. Killian Myers Murray - St Finbarr’s
24. Sean Walsh – Mitchelstown
