Tweaks here and there as Cork and Kerry name sides for Munster U20 decider

KERRY AND CORK have both shown their hand ahead of tomorrow’s EirGrid Munster U20FC final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).

Jack O’Connor has made one change to his starting Kingdom side that ruthlessly beat Waterford on a scoreline of 3-22 to 0-1 last time out.

Dromid Pearses defender Graham O’Sullivan starts at centre-half back, while Cian Gammell is the player to make way.

Meanwhile, Cork have made two personnel switches to the side that started against Clare as they avoided shock to reach the provincial showdown.

Defender Tom Linehan and forward Colm Barrett are the two new faces, while Sean Walsh and Matthew Bradley drop to the bench amongst other positional switches.

Referee for the Munster final showdown in Tralee is Sean Lonergan from Tipperary

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan – Ballymacelligott

2. David Naughton – Dr Crokes

3. Stefan Okunbor – Na Gaeil

4. Micheál Reidy – Ballymacelligott

5. Mike Breen – Beaufort

6. Graham O’Sullivan - Dromid Pearses

7. Daniel O’Brien – Glenflesk

8. Mark Ryan – Rathmore

9. Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil

10. Fiachra Clifford – Laune Rangers

11. Cormac Linnane – Beale

12. Dara Moynihan – Spa, Killarney

13. Donal O’Sullivan – Kilgarvan (captain)

14. Bryan Sweeney – Listowel Emmets

15. David Shaw – Dr Crokes

Subs

16. Deividas Uosis – Dingle

17. Cian Gammell – Killarney Legion

18. Brian Friel – Rathmore

19. Patrick Warren – Gneeveguilla

20. Eddie Horan – Scartaglen

21. Sean O’Leary – Kilcummin

22. Micheal Foley – Ballydonoghue

23. Michael Potts – Dr Crokes

24. Ciarán Kennedy – Beaufort

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan – Carrigaline

2. Nathan Walsh – Douglas

3. Brian Murphy – Nemo Rangers

4. Kevin O’Donovan – Nemo Rangers

5. Liam O’Donovan – Clonakilty (captain)

6. Aidan Browne – Newmarket

7. Tom Linehan – St Michael’s

8. Colm O’Callaghan – Eire Og

9. Mark Keane – Mitchelstown

10. Maurice Shanley – Clonakilty

11. Tadhg Corkery – Cill Na Matra

12. Cathal Maguire – Castlehaven

13. Colm Barrett – St Finbarr’s

14. Chris Óg Jones – Iveleary

15. Damien Gore – Kilmacabea

Subs

16. Eoin Kelleher – Eire Og

17. Alan McCarthy – St Finbarr’s

18. Sean O Sullivan – Mitchelstown

19. Liam Wall – Kilmurry

20. Jack Ryan – Ballymartle

21. Matthew Bradley – Aghabullogue

22. Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers

23. Killian Myers Murray - St Finbarr’s

24. Sean Walsh – Mitchelstown

