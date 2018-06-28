This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tweaks here and there as Cork and Kerry name sides for Munster U20 decider

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is 7.30pm tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 1:33 PM
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
KERRY AND CORK have both shown their hand ahead of tomorrow’s EirGrid Munster U20FC final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).

Jack O’Connor has made one change to his starting Kingdom side that ruthlessly beat Waterford on a scoreline of 3-22 to 0-1 last time out.

Dromid Pearses defender Graham O’Sullivan starts at centre-half back, while Cian Gammell is the player to make way.

Meanwhile, Cork have made two personnel switches to the side that started against Clare as they avoided shock to reach the provincial showdown.

Defender Tom Linehan and forward Colm Barrett are the two new faces, while Sean Walsh and Matthew Bradley drop to the bench amongst other positional switches.

Referee for the Munster final showdown in Tralee is Sean Lonergan from Tipperary

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan – Ballymacelligott

2. David Naughton – Dr Crokes
3. Stefan Okunbor – Na Gaeil
4. Micheál Reidy – Ballymacelligott

5. Mike Breen – Beaufort
6. Graham O’Sullivan - Dromid Pearses
7. Daniel O’Brien – Glenflesk

8. Mark Ryan – Rathmore
9. Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil

10. Fiachra Clifford – Laune Rangers
11. Cormac Linnane – Beale
12. Dara Moynihan – Spa, Killarney

13. Donal O’Sullivan – Kilgarvan (captain)
14. Bryan Sweeney – Listowel Emmets
15. David Shaw – Dr Crokes

Subs

16. Deividas Uosis – Dingle
17. Cian Gammell – Killarney Legion
18. Brian Friel – Rathmore
19. Patrick Warren – Gneeveguilla
20. Eddie Horan – Scartaglen
21. Sean O’Leary – Kilcummin
22. Micheal Foley – Ballydonoghue
23. Michael Potts – Dr Crokes
24. Ciarán Kennedy – Beaufort

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan – Carrigaline

2. Nathan Walsh – Douglas
3. Brian Murphy – Nemo Rangers
4. Kevin O’Donovan – Nemo Rangers

5. Liam O’Donovan – Clonakilty  (captain)
6. Aidan Browne – Newmarket
7. Tom Linehan – St Michael’s

8. Colm O’Callaghan – Eire Og
9. Mark Keane – Mitchelstown

10. Maurice Shanley – Clonakilty
11. Tadhg Corkery – Cill Na Matra
12. Cathal Maguire – Castlehaven

13. Colm Barrett – St Finbarr’s
14. Chris Óg Jones – Iveleary
15. Damien Gore – Kilmacabea

Subs

16. Eoin Kelleher – Eire Og
17. Alan McCarthy – St Finbarr’s
18. Sean O Sullivan – Mitchelstown
19. Liam Wall – Kilmurry
20. Jack Ryan – Ballymartle
21. Matthew Bradley – Aghabullogue
22. Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers
23. Killian Myers Murray  - St Finbarr’s
24. Sean Walsh – Mitchelstown

