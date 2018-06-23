This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
15,175 Views
Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-10

30 mins — James O’Donoghue tries his luck from distance but his shot drops short and is easily caught by Mark White in goal. Kerry a little bit wasteful in the last few minutes, however Cork are now without a score in over 20 minutes.

25Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-10

24 mins — Sean O’Shea pops over another free as his side stretch their lead to six points. It’s been all Kerry since that Mark Collins goal for Cork after 11 minutes as they begin to assert their dominance here.

23Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-9

23 mins — Jack Barry is fouled by Stephen Cronin after the two clashed. Seán O’Shea kicks over the resulting free.

22Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-8

22 mins — Paul Murphy does the same, slotting over his second score of the game to extend Kerry’s lead to three points.

21Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-7

21 mins — Paul Geaney gets his second score of the game, fisting over the bar from close range following some tenacious work to hang onto possession under pressure.

19Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-6

19 mins — David Clifford is hauled down by Sam Ryan as he meanders his way dangerously through the opposition defence. The talented Kerry forward is being offered an awful lot of space, and Ryan receives a black card for his foul, which the referee deemed deliberate. James O’Donoghue slots over the free.

16Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-5

16 mins — Another fine score from Kerry, this time from Seán O’Shea, and his side take the lead for the first time in this year’s Munster final.

15Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-4

15 mins — James O’Donoghue with a neat interchange with David Clifford before kicking his side’s third point from play so far this evening. Soon after Kevin Crowley steers a magnificent effort of his own over from distance. We’re all square.

13Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-2

13 mins — Tomás Clancy with Cork’s first wide of the game. Space and time opened up for the half-back, but his kick just wouldn’t carry between the posts and instead veers wide of the target.

11Mins

Cork 2-1 Kerry 1-2

11 mins — GOAL! There’e been a third goal inside ten minutes and it’s another for Cork. Ruairi Deane navigates his way into the box before putting the ball on a plate for Mark Collins who pushes it into the back of the net. Another score soon follows as Luke Connolly points.

9Mins

Cork 1-0 Kerry 1-2

9 mins — A poor miss for Kerry as highly-rated UCC man Sean O’Shea kicks well wide of the target from off the ground. However from the resulting Cork kick-out Paul Geaney snatches possession and kicks over confidently.

4Mins

Cork 1-0 Kerry 1-1

4 mins — GOAL! What a blistering start to this game, there’s been another goal! It’s the perfect response from Kerry as Stephen O’Brien finds the back of the net at the other end and the Kingdom race into the lead.

3Mins

Cork 1-0 Kerry 0-1

3 mins — David Clifford sweeps a brilliant point over the bar to get Kerry off the mark. There was early switch for Cork as O’Sullivan was forced off following his brilliant goal — the forward clashed with the post.

2Mins

Cork 1-0 Kerry 0-0

2 mins — GOAL! Jamie O’Sullivan gives Cork a stunning start to this game! A long ball into the box causes havoc inside Shane Murphy’s box and Bishopstown man O’Sullivan is on hand to push the ball into the back of the net. What a start.

Both sides are out on the pitch. Can Cork cause an upset and secure their first Munster championship since 2012, or will Kerry secure their 80th provincial title?

Brian O'Beaglaoich makes his way out Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shane Murphy leads his side out

Eamonn Fitzmaurice

What way do we see this one going? Let us know below!


Poll Results:




Today’s teams will look like this:

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Cork

1. Marl White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry.

The familiar foes meet once again in this year’s decider, as the Kingdom aim to secure an impressive sixth Munster title under the stewardship of Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

The weather is radiant at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — definitely shorts weather — with just under an hour to go before throw-in.

