6:13PM

Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s National Hurling League Division 1A opener between old foes Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Can the Rebels build on last year’s progress under new manager John Meyler? Can Cody’s Cats begin to claw their way back toward the top of the tree?

We’ll find out from 7pm.

Team news on the way shortly!