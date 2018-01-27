The Cork hurlers played in the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time.
Result: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24
Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s National Hurling League Division 1A opener between old foes Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Can the Rebels build on last year’s progress under new manager John Meyler? Can Cody’s Cats begin to claw their way back toward the top of the tree?
We’ll find out from 7pm.
Team news on the way shortly!
Your starting teams for tonight’s encounter:
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
8. Darragh FItzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
6. Joe Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)
7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)
8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)
9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)
10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)
13. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Conor Martin (Emeralds)
Cork ‘keeper Anthony Nash found the net for his club, Kanturk, as they hammered Middletown to reach the All-Ireland Intermediate final at Croke Park next weekend.
He didn’t have much time to celebrate…
Anthony Nash steps up to take the penalty... GOOOAAALLL! @KanturkGAA lead 2-03 to 0-2 after 15 minutes #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/ZgX4hJvkWq— Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) January 27, 2018
While the Kanturk squad warmed down, Anthony Nash began his journey back to Cork, Donogh Duane says he is a dedicated player and they wouldn’t deny him the opportunity.— Lisa Lawlor (@Lisa_Lawlor) January 27, 2018
Cork and Kilkenny have met 75 times in the National League, with Cork winning 29, Kilkenny winning 41 and the two counties drawing on five occasions.
Kilkenny have won their last four league encounters with the Rebels, and 11 of the last 13 since the turn of the millennium.
Throw-in from the Páirc is in 10 minutes.
Cork 1-1 Kilkenny 0-0
2 mins – GOOOOAL CORK! Shane Kingston gets the Rebels off to the perfect start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they power into an early four-point lead.
Cork 1-2 Kilkenny 0-4
8 mins – Apologies – having a couple of technical difficulties here. Will be sorted momentarily. Cork have just retaken the lead through Conor Lehane after four quickfire scores by the Cats. After eight minutes, it’s Cork 1-2 Kilkenny 0-4.
Kilkenny 0-7 Cork 1-3
14 mins – Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy slots a long-range free for Kilkenny before Mark Ellis counters for Cork.
That was Murphy’s second pointed free in succession for the Cats while James Maher hit Kilkenny’s fifth point.
Kilkenny 0-7 Cork 1-4
15 mins – All square thanks to a Conor Lehane pointed free.
Cork 1-6 Kilkenny 0-9
20 mins – Harnedy and Cadogan point for Cork, Alan Murphy and Martin Keoghan on target for Kilkenny.
Cork 1-7 Kilkenny 0-9
23 mins – Cork edge in front through a Lehane free before Glenmore’s Alan Murphy strikes a long-range free wide for the Cats.
Cork 1-7 Kilkenny 0-10
24 mins – Conor Martin snaps over a point to bring Kilkenny level.
Cork 1-8 Kilkenny 0-11
25 mins – Fine score from distance by Lehane from play. Kilkenny win the puckout and after Walter Walsh barrels forward, he is brought down by Mark Ellis. Alan Murphy taps over the free.
Kilkenny 0-13 Cork 1-8
29 mins – Walter Walsh nudges Kilkenny in front before they are grateful to their goalkeeper Eoin Murphy who produces a brilliant block to thwart Seamus Harnedy from finding the net. His younger brother Alan then swings over a score off his left.
Sub: Luke Meade in for Cork for Brian Lawton.
Kilkenny 0-13 Cork 1-9
31 mins – Lehane brings Cork back to within a point after he converts a free.
Cork 1-10 Kilkenny 0-13
34 mins – Fine point by Robbie O’Flynn after good approach play by Shane Kingston and Luke Meade. That brings Cork level.
One minute of injury time to be played.
Cork 1-11 Kilkenny 0-15
Superb score from distance by Cork’s Colm Spillane before Richie Reid replies with a score for Kilkenny and Alan Murphy picks off another.
Half-Time: Kilkenny 0-15 Cork 1-11
Back underway here for the second half.
Kilkenny 0-16 Cork 1-11
First score of the half is struck by Kilkenny’s Richie Reid.
Kilkenny 0-16 Cork 1-12
Luke Meade gets Cork off the mark in the second half.
Cork 1-13 Kilkenny 0-16
And we’re level once more as Seamus Harnedy splits the posts for Cork.
Cork 1-14 Kilkenny 0-16
Lehane edges Cork in front from a free.
Subs: Kilkenny spring attackers TJ Reid and John Donnelly with Martin Keoghan and Conor Martin making way.
Kilkenny 0-17 Cork 1-14
Reid bangs over a free from distance to draw Kilkenny level again.
Cork 1-16 Kilkenny 0-18
A brace from Lehane – one from a free and one from a play – for Cork sandwiches Murphy’s pointed free for Kilkenny.
Sub: Liam Blanchfield on for Kilkenny for Alan Murphy.
Cork 1-17 Kilkenny 0-18
Daniel Kearney clips over the point that puts Cork in front by two.
Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-19
Another Lehane free puts Cork ahead by three. Captain Cillian Buckley sweeps one over from play for Kilkenny. Then Darragh Fitzgibbon and Lehane combine for Fitzgibbon to launch over a magical point from the left wing.
Subs: Richie Leahy comes in for James Maher for Kilkenny while Cork bring in Michael Cahalane for Robbie O’Flynn.
Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-20
Just a stunning individual point by full-back Padraig Walsh for Kilkenny as he raced out of his defensive berth before scoring from the midfield area.
Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-21
Kilkenny still hanging in there and a converted TJ Reid free trims the margin to a single point.
Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-22
Superb shot by Walter Walsh from the right wing and Kilkenny are level once more.
Lengthy delay there as Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley was tended to and he’s stretchered off with an injury. Enda Morrissey comes on for him. 8 minutes of injury time will be played.
Cork 1-21 Kilkenny 0-22
Lehane from a free and newcomer Jack O’Connor, on as a sub, from play push Cork ahead by two points.
Cork 1-22 Kilkenny 0-22
The gap is out to three after Kingston notches from play for Cork.
Cork 1-22 Kilkenny 0-23
A 20-yard free for Kilkenny but TJ Reid is satisfied to tap over a point.
Cork 1-23 Kilkenny 0-23
Lehane knocks over a free for Cork.
Cork 1-23 Kilkenny 0-24
First point of the night for Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty.
Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24
Seamus Harnedy restores Cork’s three-point advantage.
Full-Time: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24
So a three-point win for Cork in their opening league encounter as Shane Kingston’s goal proves crucial. That’s all from us, thanks for joining in.
