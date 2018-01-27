  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Result: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24

****************************

Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s National Hurling League Division 1A opener between old foes Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Can the Rebels build on last year’s progress under new manager John Meyler? Can Cody’s Cats begin to claw their way back toward the top of the tree?

We’ll find out from 7pm.

Team news on the way shortly!

Your starting teams for tonight’s encounter:

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

8. Darragh FItzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
6. Joe Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)
7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)
9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)

13. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

Cork ‘keeper Anthony Nash found the net for his club, Kanturk, as they hammered Middletown to reach the All-Ireland Intermediate final at Croke Park next weekend.

He didn’t have much time to celebrate…

Cork and Kilkenny have met 75 times in the National League, with Cork winning 29, Kilkenny winning 41 and the two counties drawing on five occasions.

Kilkenny have won their last four league encounters with the Rebels, and 11 of the last 13 since the turn of the millennium.

Throw-in from the Páirc is in 10 minutes.

24Mins

Cork 1-1 Kilkenny 0-0
2 mins – GOOOOAL CORK! Shane Kingston gets the Rebels off to the perfect start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they power into an early four-point lead.

24Mins

Cork 1-2 Kilkenny 0-4
8 mins – Apologies – having a couple of technical difficulties here. Will be sorted momentarily. Cork have just retaken the lead through Conor Lehane after four quickfire scores by the Cats. After eight minutes, it’s Cork 1-2 Kilkenny 0-4.

Kilkenny 0-7 Cork 1-3
14 mins – Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy slots a long-range free for Kilkenny before Mark Ellis counters for Cork.

That was Murphy’s second pointed free in succession for the Cats while James Maher hit Kilkenny’s fifth point.

Kilkenny 0-7 Cork 1-4
15 mins – All square thanks to a Conor Lehane pointed free.

20Mins

Cork 1-6 Kilkenny 0-9
20 mins – Harnedy and Cadogan point for Cork, Alan Murphy and Martin Keoghan on target for Kilkenny.

22Mins

Cork 1-7 Kilkenny 0-9
23 mins – Cork edge in front through a Lehane free before Glenmore’s Alan Murphy strikes a long-range free wide for the Cats.

24Mins

Cork 1-7 Kilkenny 0-10
24 mins – Conor Martin snaps over a point to bring Kilkenny level.

26Mins

Cork 1-8 Kilkenny 0-11
25 mins – Fine score from distance by Lehane from play. Kilkenny win the puckout and after Walter Walsh barrels forward, he is brought down by Mark Ellis. Alan Murphy taps over the free.

29Mins

Kilkenny 0-13 Cork 1-8
29 mins – Walter Walsh nudges Kilkenny in front before they are grateful to their goalkeeper Eoin Murphy who produces a brilliant block to thwart Seamus Harnedy from finding the net. His younger brother Alan then swings over a score off his left.

29Mins

Sub: Luke Meade in for Cork for Brian Lawton.

29Mins

31Mins

Kilkenny 0-13 Cork 1-9
31 mins – Lehane brings Cork back to within a point after he converts a free.

33Mins

Cork 1-10 Kilkenny 0-13
34 mins – Fine point by Robbie O’Flynn after good approach play by Shane Kingston and Luke Meade. That brings Cork level.

34Mins

One minute of injury time to be played.

36Mins

Cork 1-11 Kilkenny 0-15
Superb score from distance by Cork’s Colm Spillane before Richie Reid replies with a score for Kilkenny and Alan Murphy picks off another.

36Mins

Back underway here for the second half.

37Mins

Kilkenny 0-16 Cork 1-11
First score of the half is struck by Kilkenny’s Richie Reid.

38Mins

Kilkenny 0-16 Cork 1-12
Luke Meade gets Cork off the mark in the second half.

39Mins

Cork 1-13 Kilkenny 0-16
And we’re level once more as Seamus Harnedy splits the posts for Cork.

41Mins

Cork 1-14 Kilkenny 0-16
Lehane edges Cork in front from a free.

42Mins

Subs: Kilkenny spring attackers TJ Reid and John Donnelly with Martin Keoghan and Conor Martin making way.

42Mins

Kilkenny 0-17 Cork 1-14
Reid bangs over a free from distance to draw Kilkenny level again.

49Mins

Cork 1-16 Kilkenny 0-18
A brace from Lehane – one from a free and one from a play – for Cork sandwiches Murphy’s pointed free for Kilkenny.

49Mins

Sub: Liam Blanchfield on for Kilkenny for Alan Murphy.

51Mins

Cork 1-17 Kilkenny 0-18
Daniel Kearney clips over the point that puts Cork in front by two.

56Mins

Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-19
Another Lehane free puts Cork ahead by three. Captain Cillian Buckley sweeps one over from play for Kilkenny. Then Darragh Fitzgibbon and Lehane combine for Fitzgibbon to launch over a magical point from the left wing.

57Mins

Subs: Richie Leahy comes in for James Maher for Kilkenny while Cork bring in Michael Cahalane for Robbie O’Flynn.

58Mins

Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-20
Just a stunning individual point by full-back Padraig Walsh for Kilkenny as he raced out of his defensive berth before scoring from the midfield area.

62Mins

Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-21
Kilkenny still hanging in there and a converted TJ Reid free trims the margin to a single point.

64Mins

Cork 1-19 Kilkenny 0-22
Superb shot by Walter Walsh from the right wing and Kilkenny are level once more.

71Mins

Lengthy delay there as Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley was tended to and he’s stretchered off with an injury. Enda Morrissey comes on for him. 8 minutes of injury time will be played.

72Mins

Cork 1-21 Kilkenny 0-22
Lehane from a free and newcomer Jack O’Connor, on as a sub, from play push Cork ahead by two points.

74Mins

Cork 1-22 Kilkenny 0-22
The gap is out to three after Kingston notches from play for Cork.

75Mins

Cork 1-22 Kilkenny 0-23
A 20-yard free for Kilkenny but TJ Reid is satisfied to tap over a point.

76Mins

Cork 1-23 Kilkenny 0-23
Lehane knocks over a free for Cork.

77Mins

Cork 1-23 Kilkenny 0-24
First point of the night for Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty.

77Mins

Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24
Seamus Harnedy restores Cork’s three-point advantage.

79Mins

So a three-point win for Cork in their opening league encounter as Shane Kingston’s goal proves crucial. That’s all from us, thanks for joining in.

