This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork and Kilkenny stars make up shortlist for 2018 Player of the Year award

All-Ireland winning duo Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter, and Kilkenny’s Anne Dalton are up for the senior accolade.

By Emma Duffy Monday 8 Oct 2018, 1:41 PM
51 minutes ago 668 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4274006

TWO OF CORK’S back-to-back All-Ireland champions and one of beaten finalists Kilkenny’s star players will battle it out for the title of senior Player of the Year.

poty Dalton, Sigerson and Cotter all made the cut.

Rebels duo Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter and Kilkenny stalwart Anne Dalton have all been nominated for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

Sigerson, a Soaring Star as an intermediate player in 2016, was pivotal in the half-back line as Paudie Murray’s charges retained the O’Duffy Cup this year.

The Killeagh defender specialises in long-range shooting and showed her class in Croke Park with three excellent frees, one of those a late one.

Chloe Sigerson celebrates Chloe Sigerson Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Likewise, Cotter — Player of the Match in the final — held her nerve and nailed a 61st-minute free to settle the decider as Cork were one-point winners.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner and five-time All-Star was once again central for her side this year, although the 30-year-old did miss some championship action while on honeymoon.

Orla Cotter scores a late point Cotter's match-winning free. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dalton meanwhile is on the shortlist once again — she was there last year alongside Rena Buckley and Ashling Thompson. The 2016 All-Ireland champion won All-Star awards in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

In the intermediate grade, Cork duo Amy Lee and Saoirse McCarthy and Niamh Mallon of Down are in the running while Dublin stars Deirdre Johnstone and Caragh Dawson join Kerry’s Patrice Diggins on the shortlist for Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Cork team celebrate after the game with the Jack McGrath Cup Cork also won the intermediate title. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Players who are members of an inter-county panel this season will now vote on the Player of the Year award based on the final shortlists, by email to WGPA or by a vote online, before Friday 26 October.

The award winners will be announced at the All-Stars banquet on Saturday 3 November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal announce Â£300m Adidas kit deal and bid farewell to Puma
    Arsenal announce £300m Adidas kit deal and bid farewell to Puma
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Mathewson a major doubt for Exeter as Munster scrum-half goes for knee scan
    Mathewson a major doubt for Exeter as Munster scrum-half goes for knee scan
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' â Guardiola
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie