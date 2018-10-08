Cork and Kilkenny stars make up shortlist for 2018 Player of the Year award

TWO OF CORK’S back-to-back All-Ireland champions and one of beaten finalists Kilkenny’s star players will battle it out for the title of senior Player of the Year.

Dalton, Sigerson and Cotter all made the cut.

Rebels duo Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter and Kilkenny stalwart Anne Dalton have all been nominated for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

Sigerson, a Soaring Star as an intermediate player in 2016, was pivotal in the half-back line as Paudie Murray’s charges retained the O’Duffy Cup this year.

The Killeagh defender specialises in long-range shooting and showed her class in Croke Park with three excellent frees, one of those a late one.

Chloe Sigerson Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Likewise, Cotter — Player of the Match in the final — held her nerve and nailed a 61st-minute free to settle the decider as Cork were one-point winners.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner and five-time All-Star was once again central for her side this year, although the 30-year-old did miss some championship action while on honeymoon.

Cotter's match-winning free. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dalton meanwhile is on the shortlist once again — she was there last year alongside Rena Buckley and Ashling Thompson. The 2016 All-Ireland champion won All-Star awards in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

In the intermediate grade, Cork duo Amy Lee and Saoirse McCarthy and Niamh Mallon of Down are in the running while Dublin stars Deirdre Johnstone and Caragh Dawson join Kerry’s Patrice Diggins on the shortlist for Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Cork also won the intermediate title. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Players who are members of an inter-county panel this season will now vote on the Player of the Year award based on the final shortlists, by email to WGPA or by a vote online, before Friday 26 October.

The award winners will be announced at the All-Stars banquet on Saturday 3 November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!